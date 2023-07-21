Daviess County Public Schools hosted its third annual Umbrella Project mental health summit Thursday for local educators to learn and discuss the issue.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman saw posts about the summit on social media and wanted to speak to the crowd of 530 Kentucky educators.
“There is truly no topic that has become more important to me as lieutenant governor than mental health in our schools,” she said. “If we don’t have healthy students, which includes mental health, we’re not going to have the leaders that we need in this generation to continue to move us forward.”
Coleman said that in 2021, the Kentucky Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed almost 10% of high school and middle school students in the state have attempted suicide.
“Not thought about it, not considered it — attempted suicide,” she said. “If that is not a cry for help, I don’t know what is.”
Students are six times more likely to access mental health services when offered at school, Coleman said.
“It makes perfect sense because you remove the barrier of transportation and cost to make it readily available to the student,” she said.
Coleman said the Kentucky General Assembly launched a new task force focused on student mental health.
“The Judicial Branch, the Supreme Court in Kentucky, recently held a mental health summit statewide where every county was represented,” she said. “We have all three branches of government prioritizing student mental health.”
In 2021, the governor’s office launched the Team Kentucky Student Mental Health Initiative that is completely student-led.
“It was a way for our students to provide policy recommendations, and that has really become our north star,” Coleman said. “As we travel the state and meet with folks in education, in addition to the education aspect, we try to focus on the whole child.”
Coleman said many adults still feel there is a stigma behind discussing mental health, but that’s not the case for the youth.
“It’s incumbent upon us to break that stigma, not just for ourselves, but also for young people to help them find the help that they need,” she said. “They are looking for help, and they want help, but they need access.”
Nothing has been provided statewide for student mental health services, Coleman said.
“We want to change that,” she said. “That $40 million we received in federal dollars covered about half the counties in Kentucky, but it’s still not available to every kid, and that’s a disservice.”
Coleman said seeing DCPS host a mental health summit of significant magnitude was remarkable.
“This is the third annual mental health summit event here, so what that tells me is that Daviess County has been on the cutting edge of this work and has gotten out in front of a lot of the challenges a lot of schools are just now reckoning with,” she said.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, said this year’s summit was incredible.
“We had Mathew Portell this morning, and he discussed how to address trauma and how it’s a barrier to learning and what we can do,” she said. “Every single one of our sessions has been full.”
Shutt will be retiring from the district on July 31 after 19 years and has been helping prepare next year’s summit.
“We’ve already confirmed some speakers, so that will be my part,” she said. “I feel like this is important work and to know that you spent your career being kid focused and to leave something like this means a lot.
“It’s work that will move beyond me.”
