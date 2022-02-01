Empathy, compassion, and kindness are essential skills that Daviess County Public Schools leaders are focusing on this month with its #BeKindDCPS campaign that kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The campaign encourages goodwill among students, staff, families and the community, and will include placement of yard signs on school campuses and throughout the county.
Students and staff who are seen taking part in acts of kindness will also be celebrated by school and district officials.
An anonymous donor also provided the book “What Does it Mean to Be Kind?” by Rana DiOrio, which is being distributed to all DCPS schools. Educators, counselors, and family resource youth service center coordinators will be using it to generate conversations around kindness, and how the school communities can participate.
Some examples in the book include smiling to a new student in class or giving others genuine compliments, according to a DCPS press release.
The district also released a Staff Kindness Calendar, which has suggestions for how individuals may participate. Some examples include leaving a small treat on a colleague’s desk, going for a walk at lunch time, lending someone a book, and getting involved in school fundraising efforts, to name a few. The calendar has an idea for each day of the month.
In society today, everyone encourages many people daily. A simple act of kindness, or a positive reaction with another person can greatly impact them, and “change the trajectory of a person’s day,” said Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services.
These acts of kindness occur in DCPS schools every day, Shutt said, and district leaders want to intentionally celebrate them.
“We are focusing on kindness in February, but we want to demonstrate the importance of this characteristic with a goal to see it radiate throughout our community and every day of the year,” she said.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said there is nothing more powerful that seeing the district’s mission come to life through its students, “when kids put other kids first.”
“Our schools remain committed to teaching not only academic skills, but also characteristics of kindness and empathy that are essential elements to a truly successful life,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
