The lawsuit filed by Daviess County Public Schools against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs says the school district was harmed by a coordinated effort by Juul to addict students to nicotine.
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, alleges Juul engaged in racketeering by employing advertising firms to draw teens’ eyes to Juul products, by paying internet influencers to recommend Juul devices to their followers and also by rewarding affiliate social media sites and blogs who would refer viewers to Juul.
As a result, the lawsuit alleges, large numbers of students across the county became addicted to nicotine and began using Juul devices in the schools.
While the scope of the school district’s damage is not yet known, DCPS “has already expended, and is expending, significant resources combating the problem,” the complaint says.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said county schools have seen a negative impact from students using Juul products.
“The health effects can be so drastic that kids can lose days of education and we have to respond to that,” Robbins said. “There is a staff effect as well,” as teachers lose time dealing with students who are caught using Juul products, he said.
Owensboro Public School board members are considering filing suit against Juul Labs as well. OPS board members will make a decision on the issue next month.
The lawsuit is being handled locally by Chris Rhoads, of Rhoads & Rhoads, in co-counsel with Louisville firm of Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery. In addition to six other Kentucky school districts, similar lawsuits have been filed by school districts in Kansas, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi and by the cities of San Diego, Seattle and San Francisco.
A Kansas City law firm is also handling the case for several school districts.
“They are at the front end of this,” Rhoads said of DCPS’ decision to join the lawsuit. “... We think the school districts have been leaders, to show they are protecting their students.”
Juul devices and pods, like all nicotine products, are banned in schools, and the federal government raised the age to buy tobacco products to 21 last year. The lawsuit argues reaching the under-18 demographic was a large piece of Juul’s corporate strategy.
The 77-page lawsuit alleges that Juul actively worked to attract students to its products, particularly through its “Vaporized” marketing campaign that featured young models posing with Juul devices. Those ads have been taken down by Juul but a large number of Juul ads can be found at tobacco.standford.edu.
Traditional tobacco companies were prohibited from marketing to juveniles under an agreement the companies entered into to settle lawsuits filed against them by the states. But Juul, which came along long after the “master settlement agreement,” is not subject to the prohibition.
“Nicknamed ‘Vaporized,’ Juul’s early marketing campaign depicted flirtatiously posed young people holding Juuls,” the lawsuit says. “Juul’s advertisements mimicked those of big tobacco and traditional cigarettes, including color ad images using eye-catching designs and youth-oriented imagery touting themes of being ‘cool,’ ‘carefree,’ ‘stylish,’ ‘attractive,’ sexy,’ ‘pleasureful,’ ‘popular’ and that Juul e-cigarettes are ‘great tasting,’ ” the lawsuit says.
The plaintiffs argue Juul “is a public nuisance, and that their marketing and delivery of the product has targeted schoolchildren,” Rhoads said.
The lawsuit alleges Juul didn’t warn juveniles that the Juul pods delivered more nicotine than cigarettes. The Juul “Vaporized” campaign ads collected by Stanford University, for example, contain no references to nicotine at all.
In a 2019 study, researchers at the University of California San Francisco reported rodents exposed to Juul products had nicotine concentrations that were five to eight times higher than rodents exposed to traditional tobacco products.
Juul pods contain acidified nicotine salts, which do not irritate the throat and make it easier to “deliver nicotine at substantially higher concentrations,” UC San Francisco said in an article about the 2019 study. Flavorings, such as fruit, mint and creme brulee were also created to attract juveniles to the product, the lawsuit alleges. Most flavorings were banned last month by the Food and Drug Administration.
While nicotine provides a high in its early stages, it then becomes highly addictive. Rebecca Horn, a health educator coordinator with the Green River District Health Department, said withdrawal from nicotine in schools can make learning difficult for students.
“If someone is addicted to nicotine and they can’t (address) their addiction because they are in class, their concentration is going to be reduced and they can’t focus,” Horn said.
Horn said e-cigarette use in schools is “more of an addiction problem than a discipline problem.”
In a prepared statement, Juul said: “We remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, attorneys general, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes.
“As part of that process, we stopped the sale of flavored pods other than Tobacco and Menthol in November, suspended our television, print and digital product advertising, refrained from lobbying the Administration on its draft flavor guidance and support the final policy,” the statement says. “Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users. To the extent these cases allege otherwise, they are without merit.”
Deputy Paul Mattingly, school resource officer for Daviess County High School, said students are caught with nicotine-based e-cigarettes a couple of times a day. When a student is found with a nicotine device like a Juul, that triggers the discipline process.
“If you’re caught with a regular, non-THC device, you will get a couple of days of in-school suspension” on the first offense, Mattingly said. A second offense puts a student in in-school suspension for a week, he said.
The student will miss all of his or her classes while in suspension but still must complete the work from those classes.
“They aren’t missing out on homework or classwork, but they are missing that one-on-one (help) from the teacher,” Mattingly said.
Robbins said, “there is a staff effect on time” while having to deal with Juul and other e-cigarette violations. “When a (e-cigarette violation) takes a teacher off-course and time is taken and an administrator has to deal with that … those are needless distractions.”
Mattingly said the school has also created a five-hour program on e-cigarettes that students are required to complete as part of their in-school suspension.
When asked if e-cigarettes are any different from other fad distractions, such as “Fidget Spinners,” Robbins said, “Fidget Spinners don’t cause health issues in children.
“It’s so highly concealable as a device,” Robbins said of Juul devices. “They look like USBs,” and school officials have seen them hidden in other ways, such as in hoodies where the breathing tube looks like a drawstring of a hoodie, Robbins said.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said a student caught with a Juul or other tobacco product receives a three-day in-school suspension for the first offense.
“While they are not missing school, they are missing out on opportunities in the classroom, like group projects,” Revlett said. “The teacher has to revise their plans and give the student an alternative assignment” to make up for what the student missed in class, he said.
A device that contains THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, causes more severe discipline and involves the criminal justice system, Mattingly and Revlett said.
Rhoads said schools will have to document how they have been harmed by students using Juul products. That could be done through an analysis of how Juul products have been a “drain on the district’s resources,” such as by the days students have spent in suspension for bringing Juuls to school.
“There’s information to support some children won’t go to school for fear they will have to go the whole day without using (a) nicotine product,” Rhoads said. That potentially affects a district’s funding because schools are funded based on “average daily attendance.”
Some schools “have had to change their bathroom policy” to combat the use of Juul and other e-cigarettes, Rhoads said.
“Some schools have had school resource officers and teachers escort students to the bathroom,” he said.
Filing the lawsuit won’t cost DCPS and the other districts involved because attorneys won’t be paid unless there’s a judgment against Juul Labs, Rhoads said.
Robbins said, “I’ve heard criticisms that this is a money grab,” he said. “We could care less about the money. ... We are doing this in an effort to protect children from something that’s harmful to their health.”
Rhoads said the goal of the lawsuit is not money.
“The goal is for Juul to end its business operations in the way they’ve been going about their business operations — to stop the targeted marketing of their product and creating an addiction in another generation,” Rhoads said. “What grown adults do later in life has nothing to do with this lawsuit.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.