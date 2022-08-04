Daviess County Public Schools will be shifting afternoon bus routes as school begins Aug. 10.
Grady Cooper, DCPS transportation director, said the changes are being made in response to the bus driver shortage during the last school year.
“We are moving to a routing software to help coordinate routes ...,” he said. “We were at the mercy of not having enough drivers.”
Cooper said the software will help overcome shortages and streamline efficiencies. As of now, only the afternoon routes will change, but Cooper said as the year goes along, morning routes will be addressed.
“The software company recommended starting with afternoons, and we will plan to mirror those for the morning routes once the afternoons are refined,” he said. “This will promote a better bus environment in the long run.”
Going into the new school year, Cooper said the school district has about the same number of drivers as last year, with new drivers having replaced those who retired.
“We should have enough coverage this year,” he said, “but last year was trying.”
A major change in this year’s bus routes is new combined bus stops.
“Instead of stopping at each house in every neighborhood, we will have drivers stop at a location that covers several houses,” Cooper said. “We are still compiling those plans and will send out more information this week.”
Despite this change, the plans for kindergarteners remains the same. A parent/guardian must be present and have a code card for the student to be dropped off.
“We may have to create specific plans for some of the students,” Cooper said, “and we can always adjust those in the future if needed.”
Previously, preschool students rode the bus home with elementary school students and were dropped off door-to-door with a monitored hand-off requiring a code card. With preschoolers shifting to five days of school instead of two days, the district has changed the transportation for preschool students.
Students in the morning session will be dropped off by a parent/guardian and taken home by bus, which will still require a parent/guardian to be present with a code card. Students in the afternoon session will be picked up for school by bus and will be picked up by a parent/guardian at the end of the day.
“We are appreciative of the understanding of the difficulties of last year,” Cooper said. “We are hoping to improve this year, and we have faith in the new software.”
Anyone interested in applying to be a bus driver can visit www.daviesskyschools.org or call 270-852-7080.
