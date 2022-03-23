The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval the creation of a permanent substitute police officer position for the district, to be available on an as-needed basis when any of the five DCPS Police Department officers are off duty or off campus.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, told board members Tuesday, during the district’s regular board luncheon, that the position is necessary because the district officers sometimes have to be off work for various reasons, which can include a commitment to the armed forces or pursuing required training out of town.
Board Chairman Dale Stewart said it’s a testament to the district’s police officers that their absences are felt so deeply. He agreed that it’s necessary to ensure the police force is fully staffed at any given time.
“We need to continue providing this service for the schools,” he said.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said there is still a “high day-to-day need” for the department to be fully staffed.
Shutt said the substitute police officer position will be advertised to pay $20.20 per hour, as needed for up to eight hours.
“This person will also have all the required training that our officers currently have,” she said, adding that the district’s police department chief, Brad Youngman, has indicated that there should be a sizable pool of applicants for the position.
Shutt also said there are 16 open teaching positions for the 2022-23 school year, but she expects that number to increase as the end of the year approaches and more retirements are announced.
Tom Payne, board member, asked Shutt if the district is working on any financial incentives for individuals seeking alternative paths toward teaching certifications, to help meet the growing need for educators. The district recently announced a partnership with Western Kentucky University that would help current educators on their path toward principal certification, and Payne wondered if there was a similar option being developed for people who want to be teachers but lack the resources.
“We are working to develop those opportunities right now,” Shutt said, “and we hope to have that started in the fall.”
The DCPS school board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
