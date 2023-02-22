The Daviess County Public Schools board approved a written resolution during its luncheon Tuesday authorizing the sale of the former Daviess County Middle School property to Owensboro Grain.

The approval puts the district one step closer to closing on the property, which Superintendent Matt Robbins said he expects will happen in the next 30 to 60 days.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

