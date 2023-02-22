The Daviess County Public Schools board approved a written resolution during its luncheon Tuesday authorizing the sale of the former Daviess County Middle School property to Owensboro Grain.
The approval puts the district one step closer to closing on the property, which Superintendent Matt Robbins said he expects will happen in the next 30 to 60 days.
“It resolved outstanding bond issues so that the building can be given over to the board to be sold,” Robbins said. “We will have to now go through the closing process to fully sell the building.”
After construction issues caused delays in opening the new DCMS at 3901 Fairview Drive, the students finally entered the halls of the building in October.
Since then, the former site has remained empty.
“It’s bittersweet, and there are some attachments and sentimental values on that property,” Robbins said. “But it shows the progress we’ve made. It was the right thing for us to do.
“We’ve held on to uninhibited buildings in the past, and they’re not good to hold on to.”
Robbins said the closing of the property would more than likely not take place during a future board meeting. He “doesn’t think the board has anything else to do” with the process moving forward.
The former middle school building is at 1415 E. Fourth St.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
