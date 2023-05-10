Daviess County Public Schools announced Tuesday that Sonya Simpson will be the district’s first full-service schools community coordinator, a new position based on a five-year grant from the Prichard Committee totaling $1.5 million.
The Prichard Committee received a $47 million grant in January from the United States Department of Education, with $30 million of that being used to invest in school-community partnerships.
DCPS and Owensboro Public Schools were two of the districts selected to participate in the first cohort of eight schools.
“This grant provides the full capacity to remove any and all barriers to student learning and growth,” DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said. “The grant was initially a dream opportunity, enabling students to receive full academic, behavioral and social-emotional support. For this to become a reality is unbelievable and amazing for our kids.”
The $30 million being used for the partnership with schools will assist those selected schools in becoming “community schools.”
“We will have five years to become full-service community schools throughout our district,” Simpson said.
In the newly-created position, Simpson will coordinate the full service community grant that provides an insulated educational pipeline.
That pipeline will include:
• High-quality early childhood education programs;
• High-quality school and out-of-school-time programs and strategies;
• Support for a child’s transition to elementary school, from elementary to middle school, from middle to high school, from high school into post-secondary education and into the workforce, including any comprehensive readiness assessments determined necessary;
• Family and community engagement and support, which may include engaging or supporting families at school or at home;
• Activities that support postsecondary and workforce readiness, which may include job training, internship opportunities and career counseling;
• Community-based support for students who have attended the schools in the area serviced by the pipeline, or students who are members of the community, facilitating their continued connection to the community and success in post-secondary education and the workforce;
• Social, health, nutrition and mental health services and supports;
• Juvenile crime prevention and rehabilitation programs.
“A full-service community school means that you incorporate strategies to transform a school where educators, local community members, families and students work together to strengthen conditions for student learning and healthy development,” Simpson said.
Simpson applied for this position because she has a passion to serve students.
“I’m excited to be around families and young and adolescent students,” she said. “I want to make sure they feel loved, valued and supported.”
Simpson has been employed by DCPS for 25 years, with her most recent position being principal at East View Elementary School, where she has served since 2015.
She will begin the new position on July 1 and is looking forward to the “new challenge.”
“I want to make families and students feel successful,” she said. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”
