The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved the free and reduced price disclosure agreement on Thursday during its board meeting.
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said the district is “closer than ever” to qualifying for the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which allows free meals for all students.
Robbins’ comment came during a previous discussion on Tuesday during the board’s luncheon about the annual agreement that DCPS signs to verify that it’s following proper procedures when offering qualified students free and reduced prices on lunches.
“I’m looking forward to the day where we can offer free and reduced lunch to all kids across the board,” said school board member Tom Payne. “During the pandemic, this was extremely helpful to families.”
A federal waiver that allowed DCPS to offer free meals for all students had been in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it expired at the beginning of this school year. To qualify for CEP, at least 40% of DCPS students must be “direct certified,” which means that they qualify for benefits such as Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“We’re closer than we’ve ever been before [to the 40% threshold],” Robbins said.
The Messenger-Inquirer asked DCPS director of finance Sara Harley exactly how close to the 40% threshold the district is. Harley didn’t provide a percentage, but said, “The last time we calculated it, we were right below 40% as a district.”
At Tuesday’s luncheon, Payne lamented the families who don’t currently qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, but are nevertheless struggling to make ends meet amidst a sluggish economy and high inflation.
“There are people working two to three jobs to make ends meet, and it would be very helpful if the school system could help them with their needs,” he said. “My wife and I get calls from people who are embarrassed and say, ‘I have never had to ask for help before. And yes I do work.’ That’s the group that I think is so needy. Not to say that everybody doesn’t have their own individual needs, but it’s a group that we say is sort of falling through the cracks.”
About 50% of DCPS students currently receive free or reduced lunch, according to DCPS Food Service Director Connie Beth Fillman.
To apply for free or reduced lunch, visit www.daviesskyschools.org.
Robbins also announced on Thursday that the district has gained temporary occupancy for the new Daviess County Middle School building and is expecting to gain full occupancy on Sept. 30.
DCPS announced Tuesday that students will be transferring into the new middle school on Oct. 17. The building was expected to be complete for the start of school in August but was pushed back due to construction delays.
Eighth-grade students will be touring the school on Oct. 4, followed by seventh grade students on Oct. 5 and sixth grade students on Oct. 6. A community open house will be held on Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.
