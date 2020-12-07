DCPS' Nonweiler receives state award

The commitment and dedication to meeting the needs of families in the community is the driving force behind Amy Nonweiler’s work as the College View Middle School youth service center coordinator.
Nonweiler, who has been in this position for three years, has received the Harry J. Cowherd Award for Center Excellence by the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers network, an award given annually to one center or coordinator in Kentucky. Nonweiler received the award after judges evaluated her success in identifying and meeting needs, as well as demonstrating excellence beyond the regular operation of the family resource center, according to a press release sent by Daviess County Public Schools spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt.
Nonweiler said it is with “heartfelt thanks and appreciation” that she accepts the award, which not only reflects her work at College View but also that of every staff member at the school.
As a member of a team that believes “whole wholeheartedly” in student and family support, the CVMS youth service center is able to do great work, she said.
“Throughout my career, I have devoted myself to work for organizations whose missions strive to meet the needs of others,” she said. “Prior to joining College View Middle School as the youth service center coordinator, I served as the director of resource development for United Way and later as the executive director of the March of Dimes. I am passionate about doing good in this world using my skills and talents.”
Jennifer Crume, CVMS principal, said Nonweiler’s support and encouragement of students helps them to grow, especially in areas of self-confidence.
“Amy challenges students to problem-solve and to learn how to more effectively help themselves,” Crume said.
She said Nonweiler anticipates any barriers to learning students may face.
“She assists in monitoring attendance as well as academics, knowing where to provide reinforcement or support to her students so they might be successful,” Crume said. “She is a person of strong character and work ethic. We are all much more efficient due to her efforts.”
Kristy Brackin, DCPS support services coordinator, said Nonweiler uses translation services to help families connect, and especially has figured out ways to serve families during the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“Before the words ‘virtual programming’ were even uttered by the state, Amy had already pulled up her bootstraps and began collaborating with her school guidance department to support the mental health needs of their students,” Brackin said.
Nonweiler and her colleagues have offered a virtual program called QuaranTween at 1:15 in which students log on from home and are taught strategies to cope during this time, Brackin said.
“She also worked diligently with our FRYSC coordinators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, the technology department and district communication personnel to serve an increased population of families in need of food, homework packets and wifi hotspots and computer devices as the digital divide began to quickly create gaps in learning for many students,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.