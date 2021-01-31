The Daviess County Public Schools Engineering Academy and its Life Science Academy — both part of the district’s EmpowerU programs — are currently accepting applications for classes that begin in August.
Classes for both academies are available at Daviess County and Apollo high schools, Owensboro High School, Owensboro Catholic High School, and Trinity and Hancock County high schools.
Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator, said both of these programs are a great way for students to begin taking college credit as high school freshmen.
“College credit for both programs is offered through Owensboro Community & Technical College,” Jerome said. “Our classes are rigorous, problem-based courses and offer career exploration and hands-on learning in a high quality, college-level atmosphere.”
She said students who are interested will not be disappointed in the offerings of each program.
Engineering and Life Science academy classes are usually offered in person but have transitioned to a virtual format this year because of COVID-19, like most schools.
Jerome said she looks forward to “getting our students back into our lab spaces as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The Engineering Academy meets daily on Apollo’s campus, with morning classes beginning at 7:50 a.m. and afternoon classes beginning at 2 p.m. Students attend the program one period a day. The Engineering Academy is also part of Project Lead the Way, a nationally recognized provider of STEM curriculums. Students in this program can take introduction to engineering, design, principals of engineering, computer programming, and aerospace engineering.
Applications for this program will be accepted through June 1 for fall of 2021 courses. Students must apply online at apollopltw.weebly.com.
Students are eligible for this program under specific tiers: tier 1 students must have a composite ACT score of 17 or higher, and a GPA of 3.0 or higher; tier 2 students must be enrolled in geometry as a freshman and have a GPA of 3.0 of higher; and tier 3 students must be enrolled in algebra 1 as a freshman and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The Life Science Academy students meeting in OCTC’s Science Building on its main campus one period a day, either 7:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. or 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Those students take courses including human body systems, medical intervention and biomedical science, which also incorporate Project Lead the Way curriculums.
Applications for this program will be accepted through June 1 for fall of 2021 courses. Students must apply online at lifescienceacademy.net/.
Students are also eligible for this program under specific tiers: tier 1 students must have a composite ACT score of 18 or higher and a GPA of 3.5 or higher, complete an essay, and have a recommendation from core content teacher; tier 2 students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, complete an essay requirement and have a recommendation from core content teacher; and tier 3 students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, complete an essay requirement, a recommendation from core content teacher, and participate in a Google Meet interview.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the EmpowerU programs “allow our students to step forward with confidence into careers,” and he called the programs “life-changing.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
