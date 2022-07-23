Wendi Kozel, Michelle Jones

Burns Middle School school nurse Michelle Jones, right, was awarded the Lucille Ross Kentucky School Nurse of the Year award. Pictured with her is Daviess County Public Schools district health coordinator Wendi Kozel.

 Photo submitted

Michelle Jones, school nurse at Burns Middle School, has been awarded the Lucille Ross Kentucky Nurse of the Year award by the Kentucky School Nurse Association.

Jones received the award Tuesday during the KySNA annual conference in Lexington. She hopes the honor will lead to Daviess County Public Schools being recognized more throughout the state and allow her to improve on what the district has been doing for years.

