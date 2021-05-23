Daviess County Public Schools educators want students to remember that just because summer break begins soon, that doesn’t mean learning has to stop.
The county school district is participating in a national initiative to help encourage students to read throughout the summer. The Read to the Races event is themed around the Kentucky Derby and will allow a vast digital library to be available to all DCPS elementary schools from June 1 to Aug. 31.
Throughout the summer, students are encouraged to log reading hours, which will then be compared to reading times of other districts that have been invited to participate. Schools with the highest number of reading hours will be recognized.
The National Center for Transformational Leadership Strategies is partnering with Renaissance Learning and the Kentucky Derby to promote this reaching enrichment opportunity for students in the commonwealth.
Read to the Races will provide free access to the MyON digital library, which will offer a wide variety of books and articles to match students’ interests and reading abilities. It includes audio, an embedded dictionary and other reading tools to assist students, and content can be accessed in English, Spanish and other languages, according to Angela Gunter, DCPS literacy instructional coach.
DCPS’ log-in link for the summer reading challenge is https://www.myon.com/school/daviesscountyreads.
Students can log in and enter their school name and the program will log their reading times.
Gunter said there are plans in the works for schools with the most reading times to receive “big prizes.”
While this project is still in its developing stage, Gunter is looking forward to it.
“It is pretty exciting,” she said. “It is free, no-obligation, and no extra work on our part. We just need to make students and parents aware of the opportunity,” she said.
Reading is fundamental and essential to a child’s growth and success, said Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, and this summer enrichment program will provide students with books that both “grow their knowledge and reach out to their area of interests.”
“This also occurs over the summer period where students can accelerate their learning in a fun and unique way with the opportunity to earn prizes as a reward,” he said.
All DCPS elementary library media specialists have been provided with the login information and will be sharing it with students and families.
Students log in to the program with their username, which is their elementary school’s initials: Audubon is AES, Burns is BES, Country Heights is CHES, Deer Park is DPES, East View is EVES, Highland is HES, Meadow Lands if MLES, Sorgho is SES, Southern Oaks is SOES, Tamarack is TES, Valley School is VES, West Louisville is WLES, and Whitesville is WES.
The password for log-in is: books.
For more information about this program visit the Read to the Races website at https://www.renaissance.com/kyReadToTheRaces/.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.