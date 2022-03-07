Holly Johnson is thankful to have the opportunity to teach students how to strengthen their minds and bodies through a unique class like yoga.
Johnson has been teaching physical education and health at Apollo High School for 18 years. Eleven of those years, she has also taught yoga at the school, which she said is a popular course.
“Some students are all in from the first day, and for others it takes some time for them to enjoy it,” she said. “The class continues to grow in popularity.”
The class is offered for students in ninth through 12th grade. Johnson said she has several students who sign up for the course several years in a row. Providing students an alternative course for PE and health and wellness is important, she said.
Flexibility, body alignment and training the mind how to deal with stress and anxiety is a foundational component to health, she said.
“If there is one thing we have learned in education these past few years, it is the importance of keeping our body and emotional health strong,” she said. “I get the chance to teach a class that incorporates the two.”
Yoga is just one unique class of several that Daviess County Public Schools offers to students.
Class offerings are determined by each school, based on two factors — student need and interest, and teacher certifications, according to Rachel Rosales, Apollo instructional coach.
If both of those things are present, the potential course description is sent to the school’s site-based decision making council for approval. If or when a course, if approved, it is included in the school’s curriculum guide and in the school’s schedule if enough students sign up for it, she said.
Apollo also has other, more niche courses, like suspense and women’s literature.
Jessica Jones, Daviess County High School instructional coach, said the school offers several classes that aren’t considered the norm, most of which are quite popular with students. Multicultural literature, small power equipment and principles of entrepreneurship are just a few of those offerings.
The process for creating a course at DCHS is the same as Apollo’s, she said.
“I love that in our schools, we can create elective courses based on both student and teacher interests,” she said.
For example, she said, this year there will be an elective offered during the last nine weeks of school called Special Events Production that will be taught by the school’s prom sponsors.
“The class is responsible for creating the visual effects used at prom and smaller projects,” she said. “It was truly a class born out of a practical desire; students enjoy creating the prom decorations and having ownership.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.