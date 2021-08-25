Daviess County Public Schools, like many districts across the commonwealth, is becoming creative in how it contends with a shortage of substitute teachers.
On Tuesday, DCPS officials told board of education members during a luncheon meeting that there are plans in place to pay current teachers $25 an hour if they use their planning period to help cover a colleague’s absence.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said this is to address the district’s issue of having fewer subs. She said teachers will have to take on their planning at a later time if they choose to go this route.
Board Chairman Dale Stewart, a former DCPS educator, said compensating educators in this situation is understandable.
In fact, he said, it might be easier because those educators will already be familiar with the building, and hopefully some teachers will take advantage of the opportunity.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said this is just another tool in the toolbox for the district to be able to meet its needs.
“These times have caused us to be very innovative and creative in how we try to problem-solve,” he said. “It’s not a cure-all ... yet it gives us an opportunity to help with making sure those needs are met.”
He said the district is in dire need of substitute teachers, and that anyone interested in becoming a substitute can inquire about the job on the district’s website at dcps.org.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, also updated board members about personnel. She said the district is “in pretty good shape,” however, there continue to be emergency certifications up for board approval.
Of the more than 80 new hires this school year, 40 came from other districts and 21 are first-year teachers, Shutt said.
Forty-seven of the teachers have zero to four years experience, she said, and 39 of them have never taught in a “normal” classroom setting before due to COVID and other circumstances.
She said the classified positions that are open include transportation, food service and coaching positions, along with the number of substitute positions.
Another way the district will content with the substitute teacher shortage, she said, is to allow instructional assistants to step in and sub a class if needed.
“We are adding lots of substitutes, and some of those are emergency substitutes,” she said. “In that realm we have instructional assistants who can act as certified substitutes in case we do not have enough substitutes to cover classrooms.”
Also discussed during the meeting is a change to board member voter precincts, which was last adjusted five years ago. The change was made in an effort to ensure each board member’s precinct district has about the same amount of voters, said Robbins.
Board members also discussed the 2021-22 tax rate, which is proposed to be lowered from last year’s rate.
The proposed tax rate of 71 cents per $100 of real assessed value means a homeowner would pay $710 for a house valued at $100,000, which is a $5 decrease from the previous year. Last year’s rate was 71.5 cents, per $100 of assessed value.
DCPS is also proposing keeping its rate for personal property the same as last year, which is 71.5 cents, per $100 of assessed value.
The board will vote on these items and more during its regular board meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road. Prior to the meeting the board will have a public hearing at 4:15 p.m. at DCHS to hear public comments regarding the proposed general fund tax levy.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
