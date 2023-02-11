Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have been working to improve and build upon diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) within the districts.
DAVIESS COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLSScott Taylor, DEIB coordinator for DCPS, said the district has been spreading awareness of what DEIB is and listening to staff, students and parents to determine what needs should be met.
“One notable improvement is our ability to encourage student voice in all of our buildings,” he said. “Some groups include the Academic Exploration Career Group at Apollo and Daviess County high schools, Through the Mic at College View Middle School, the Amigos Club at DCHS and Girls on the Run at Burns Middle School.”
Taylor said the district’s slogan of “Kids First” should be at the core of everything they do as a district.
“Providing optimal resources and support to staff to ensure equity, to value why diversity strengthens our schools and create a sense of belonging for students and staff translates both for academic achievement and positive social and emotional learning,” he said.
For the past two years, Taylor said he has presented the district’s DEIB strategy and plans to every school based decision making team.
“This has proven to be value added when starting and sustaining ongoing discussions and plans of action for DEIB in our schools,” he said. “Also, every school has a different complexion when it comes to matters relating to DEIB approaches.”
Taylor said the district is careful to stay away from “silver bullet” or “one shot cure all” approaches.
“We stand alongside schools to create programs to reach students ‘where they are’ in regards to any district DEIB efforts,” he said.
Moving forward, Taylor said the district is continuing to build capacity in the area of professional learning in DEIB.
“We are currently working with the Kentucky State Department of Education and Green River Regional Educational Cooperative in setting up DEIB module based training for all of our DCPS staff,” he said.
According to DCPS, 77.3% of its student population is white, 8% is Hispanic Latino, 4.9% is Asian, 4.1% is African American, 0.2% is Native American and 0.2% is Pacific Islander.
OWENSBORO PUBLIC SCHOOLSDavid Phillips, director of DEIB for OPS, said the district has been adding programs and events for students and staff to attend.
More from this section
“We have developed three phases of the Grow Your Own programs,” he said. “We partner with Kentucky Wesleyan College and students who want to go into teaching (and) will take college courses with the hope they come back and teach within OPS.”
For that program, Phillips said the district is targeting minority students.
On the other side of that, any classified staff who works in the district can go through Western Kentucky University’s teaching program to earn a teaching degree.
“We have had six of our staff go into that program and five become certified teachers in the district,” Phillips said.
OPS has also began an educator pipeline where students who have graduated from Owensboro High School and attend college outside of Owensboro for teaching can stay in contact with the district to have a chance of being recruited back.
Along with OPS’ own programs, the district has been utilizing outside resources to spread DEIB awareness.
The district has been using Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Academic Career Exploration (ACE) program, which was designed specifically for Black high school students.
The program offers group activities to enhance college and career readiness, access to college resources with on-site college visits and monthly workshops, including field trips that provide exposure to new careers and interesting people.
OPS students have also toured Brescia and the Western Academy at the Neblett Center, which Phillips said is to get more students exposed to the feel of a college campus.
Recently, OHS began the process of reimplementing its NAACP chapter.
“We have 30 students that are interested and 10 staff members,” Phillips said. “We are excited to get that started back.”
According to OPS, 57.6% of its student population is White, 13.3% is Hispanic Latino, 2.9% is Asian, 13.5% is African American, 0.1% is Native American or Pacific Islander, 0.2% is American or Alaska Native and 12.4% is two or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.