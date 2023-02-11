Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have been working to improve and build upon diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) within the districts.

DAVIESS COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLSScott Taylor, DEIB coordinator for DCPS, said the district has been spreading awareness of what DEIB is and listening to staff, students and parents to determine what needs should be met.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.