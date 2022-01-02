For more than 30 years, the Daviess County Public Schools system has partnered with a local counseling service to provide employees and their families with an Employee Assistance Program.
The EAP is a benefit provided free of charge to all district employees. Employees can anonymously access the counseling service through Owensboro Health, the district’s current partnership for the services, and can seek support for a variety of needs, including stress, anxiety, depression and more, according to Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services.
According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, EAPs are voluntary, work-based programs that offer free and confidential assessments, short-term counseling and more to employees who have personal and/or work-related problems.
While the district recognized years ago the need for mental health support for staff members and their families, there has been a nationwide renewed focus on these types of services since the beginning of the pandemic, Shutt said.
The need for this kind of aid for everyone has never been greater than now, she said.
Within the last two years, DCPS, along with districts across the commonwealth, have increased supports for students by hiring more counselors. This, along with social-emotional learning and other programming intended to foster positivity for students, has been paid for through federal coronavirus relief funds.
School staff members give a lot to students every day, and it’s important to encourage them to also maintain healthy life and work-family balances, Shutt said.
The district “strives to be employee focused by supporting the overall well-being of employees, which includes mental health,” she said.
The EAP is one area of many that the district provides that support.
During the spring semester, the district will be encouraging staff to participate in monthly wellness activities.
“Mental health and physical health are connected, and we want every employee to be the best version of themselves each day,” Shutt said. “To put kids first, we must focus on overall health and support our employees.”
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools public information officer, also recognizes the importance of providing these services for employees, especially at this time.
He said the city school district offers similar supports as DCPS for its employees, but through its current benefits program. It doesn’t have an EAP.
“An EAP is something the district is exploring to incorporate in the future,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
