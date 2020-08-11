With laptops, and specifically Chromebooks, in such high demand at this time, it may be difficult for some families to obtain them for their students’ education.
While Chromebooks are preferred for most area schools, school officials are saying there are other options in the event that families are unable to obtain them at this time.
Steve Burton, Daviess County Public Schools computer operations manager, said the district is encouraging families that are not able to purchase Chromebooks, but who have older laptops, to convert them to the Chrome operating systems.
Burton has contacted local computer businesses about their interest in doing these conversions of the old laptops, and several say they have the capabilities, he said. The district has created a website parents can visit for more information about this process — www.dcps.org/CR.
The district has also asked families with extra laptops lying around to donate them for students to use this school year.
“We are hearing from a lot of families that laptops are hard to find,” Burton said.
Burton said the district placed an order for 1,000 Chromebooks in May, and an order for about 800 Chromebooks in late June, which they were hoping to have by the start of school. They have since been told that the first order is expected to arrive mid-September, and the second order likely won’t arrive until November or maybe even December.
“Our vendors are telling us that the Chromebook load is about five times the amount it normally would be this time of year,” he said.
DCPS currently provides Chromebooks for students in high school. With the newly ordered laptops, they will be able to provide the laptops to students in grades fourth-12.
The district is still accepting donations of laptops, and anyone who would like to do so can email tech.help@daviess.kyschools.us, or drop them off at the district central office or the district maintenance department.
Owensboro Public Schools Spokesman Jared Revlett said the district is in good shape, as far as Chromebooks are concerned.
OPS provides Chromebooks for students in grades third-12.
Previously the district has about 3,000 devices for students in grades sixth-12, and it ordered another 860 earlier this year to provide them to students in fourth and fifth grades. Once they realized they may need to provide them for students in third grade, officials ordered an additional 400.
Those Chromebooks are on their way, Revlett said, “but it may be shortly after school starts before they come in.”
He did say the district does have about 1,000 Chromebooks that are already in the schools but that weren’t issued to specific students to take home.
“So we are at right about 5,000 devices that we already have in hand, and we should be in pretty good shape,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
