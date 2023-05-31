Daviess County and Owensboro public schools have launched their summer feeding programs for the year.
DCPS Food Service Director Connie Beth Fillman said Aug. 4 is the last day the district will offer its mobile food sites, while Kaitlyn Blankendall, food service director for OPS, said most of its sites will stop on July 28.
Fillman and Blankendaal said both districts are going back to pre-COVID protocols for this summer’s program.
“Per USDA guidelines, we are going back to pre-COVID guidelines where students must be present to receive the meal and must remain on-site while consuming the meal,” Blankendaal said.
Fillman said DCPS will utilize the former “Exploration Station” mobile classroom so children can easily eat on-site.
“We’ve not used the bus since COVID,” she said. “There’s booth style seating on the bus so the students are able to sit and eat.”
The bus will alternate between the two DCPS routes, Fillman said.
Each district has offered a summer feeding program for more than 15 years as a way to offer meals to children during the summer while they are not in school.
“We’re always advocating for students so we want to make sure they can get a hot meal year round,” Blankendaal said. “They may not get one otherwise.”
Fillman said DCPS feels the same way.
“School meals are sometimes where kids get most of their nutrients from,” she said. “We want to offer that during the summer so they don’t have to worry about going without meals.”
Along with the lunch routes, OPS will begin offering breakfast mobile routes on June 5. DCPS only offers lunch routes.
“The breakfast mobile route is new this year,” Blankendaal said. “In the past, we have served breakfast and lunch together but now the guidelines don’t permit that. We’re hoping to reach more kids this way.”
Children under the age of 18 can utilize any of the mobile routes regardless of which school district they are enrolled in.
For families who have children with allergies and need accommodations, contact DCPS at 270-852-7000 or OPS at 270-686-1000.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
