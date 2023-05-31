OWENWS-05-31-23 SUMMER FEEDING

Sherri Bell, left, and Lynne Payne of Owensboro Pubic Schools’ Food Services, pass out lunch meals to children at the Cravens Pool mobile feeding stop as the summer feeding schedule kicked off on Monday.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County and Owensboro public schools have launched their summer feeding programs for the year.

DCPS Food Service Director Connie Beth Fillman said Aug. 4 is the last day the district will offer its mobile food sites, while Kaitlyn Blankendall, food service director for OPS, said most of its sites will stop on July 28.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

