The Daviess County and Owensboro school systems are enrolling preschool and kindergarten students for the 2022-23 school year through March 18.
Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools both offer online registration, except for Seven Hills Preschool, due to its blended Head Start program. The OPS preschool offerings are split, with families on the east side of Frederica Street attending Seven Hills and families on the west side of Frederica going to Hager.
OPS only offers income-based preschool options for students who will be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1. Parents are asked to schedule appointments with either school to learn about items required for enrollment, such as immunization records.
Other requirements for students to enroll in preschool include a school medical exam, a vision exam from a licensed professional, a certified birth certificate from Frankfort, proof of income, a copy of the child’s medical card or insurance card and a copy of the child’s social security card.
OPS families enrolling a child in kindergarten need to call the school their child will be attending to learn more information about registration. If they are unable to reach someone at the school, they may email studentservices@owensboro.kyschools.us for more information.
Preschool helps to establish a critical foundation for learning, said Sherry Baber, OPS preschool coordinator.
“Preschool is critically important to every child, and early intervention is the key to student success,” Baber said. “Many students come to us with limited vocabulary and language skills, and the preschool classroom setting is the initial intervention for the young student to begin to have ongoing interaction and communication with peers and adults.”
Chris Westerfield, DCPS preschool coordinator, agreed, adding that preschool is the building block for all other learning, whether it’s learning to play and interact with friends or learning letters and numbers.
“It is the starting point for development at all levels,” he said.
Both coordinators said the pandemic impacted preschool enrollment across city and county districts. Parents aren’t required to send their child to preschool, and many opted not to during the past two years.
Lack of preschool will have an “obvious impact” on those students, Baber said.
“We already have parents saying that they wish they had sent their child to preschool last year, but at the time they were too afraid to do so because of COVID-19,” she said.
DCPS preschool is available at all 12 of the district’s elementary schools for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and whose families meet income guidelines. Children 3 or 4 years old who are identified with a delay or disability are also eligible to enroll. Preschool is offered from 9 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. two days a week on either a Monday/Tuesday or Wednesday/Thursday schedule. Head Start is also offered at Tamarack Elementary School for children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1 and who meet Head Start eligibility requirements.
The district offers screenings at no cost for all DCPS families with preschool-age children to determine if there are any educational concerns, delays or disabilities.
There are also a limited number of fee-based preschool slots available within DCPS preschools for children who don’t qualify for free preschool.
Kindergarten is available to all DCPS children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1. Parents are asked to contact their child’s designated school to receive information about online registration.
Parents enrolling their child in a DCPS kindergarten or preschool class may do so by completing online registration at www.dcps.org.
For more information about DCPS preschool or kindergarten, call 270-852-7000 or parents can call their neighborhood elementary school.
Free transportation is provided for both districts, and meals are also available for students.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
