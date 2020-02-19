Owensboro and Daviess County public schools will begin preschool and kindergarten registration March 9 and officials from both districts encourage families to sign up children as soon as possible.
New this year for Daviess County Public Schools is the option for preschool and kindergarten students to be enrolled online.
Brandie Toler, DCPS preschool administrative assistant, said all applications are processed online but if a family member needs help filling out the forms or doesn’t have access to a computer or the internet, they can go to their child’s school for help.
“If families are unsure where their child’s school is, there’s a link on our website where they can input their address and they will be told where the school zone is,” she said, adding at that the Daviess County website has all of the specific requirements also listed for what is needed before a child can be signed up for preschool.
Some required documents include a copy of the child’s birth certificate, a copy of the child’s Social Security card and immunization reports, as well as physical and vision examination forms, she said.
She said the DCPS website has all the information needed for more information concerning preschool registration, and families can access that by going to www.dcps.org, clicking on the red “Schools” tab, and then select “Find Your School Zone.”
Preschool is available at all 12 DCPS schools for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2020, and for children age 3 or 4 who are identified with a delay or a disability. Morning and afternoon sessions are offered for preschool Monday through Thursday. Head Start is offered for kids who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020, and who meet Head Start eligibility requirements, according to a press release issued by DCPS.
Free screenings are available for preschool-age kids to help determine if there are any educational concerns, delays, or disabilities, the release said.
Daviess County does offer fee-based preschool for students who don’t qualify for free preschool.
DCPS kindergarten registration is open to all kids who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020. Parents or guardians of new incoming kindergarteners are invited to visit the child’s designated school. Families will be given a log-in password to complete registration online for their student. Families who have students already enrolled in a DCPS school may proceed with registration through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.
Owensboro Public Schools does not offer online registration for preschool students. Those students must be registered in person at the child’s school, according to Hager Preschool coordinator Sherry Baber.
Hager Preschool and Seven Hills Head Start Preschool are enrolling students mutually, and as a reminder, Baber said students on the west side of the city go to Hager and students on the east side go to Seven Hills.
“Frederica Street is the divide,” she said.
Baber said the district is limited to the number of 3-year-olds they can accept, but they do accept students who will be 4 by Aug. 1, 2020. Students enrolled in OPS preschools must be income-eligible.
Parents/guardians are required to set up an appointment for preschool registration, Baber said.
The big thing OPS offers is an all-day preschool program, Baber said, and children don’t have to be potty trained in order to attend.
Requirements to enroll children in OPS preschool include a certified copy of their birth certificate; proof of income for parent/guardian, typically a W-2; a copy of the child’s Social Security card; and insurance, Medicaid, or K-chip card; immunization certificates and a school medical exam, as well as a vision exam from an eye doctor, and a lead test.
Baber said with kindergarten expectations being so high these days, it’s integral for students to have some sort of early education.
“We feel it’s critical for them to have that preschool experience, to be prepared as much as they can be,” she said. “If they have no experience with preschool, it’s just such a huge, huge challenge for them because the expectations are so high.”
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said kindergarten is open for online registration. To register, families go to the elementary school nearest to their home where they will complete the registration there. They can go to the elementary schools any weekday between 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until March 20.
Required items needed to register a child for OPS kindergarten include a birth certificate; the child’s Social Security card; a physical exam record; an immunization certificate; a vision exam certificate by an eye doctor; and a dental screening.
All schools have the required registration forms available on site, he said, and kindergarten is open to all students who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
