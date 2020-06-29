The Owensboro and Daviess County boards of education have both approved their respective board meeting schedules for the 2020-21 school year.
Owensboro Public Schools will be following the same schedule as last year, with board meetings taking place the fourth Thursday of every month at the OPS central office, 450 Griffith Ave., and board luncheons taking place on the second Thursday at different schools throughout the district, with the exception of the Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and April 1 meetings, which will take place on the first Thursday.
OPS spokesman Jared Revlett said that due to COVID-19, the board will continue to limit meetings to the public at least until Phase 3 of state guidelines for reopening, which is slated for July 29. At that time, boards are allowed to have at least 50 people in a room, while also maintaining social distancing and other health protocols.
Revlett said the district is also looking at changing the sites of luncheon meetings depending on the size of the rooms in which the board is scheduled to meet, but otherwise the district will meet as scheduled beginning in July.
“When we are able to return to in-person meetings, we will remove a number of chairs so that we are able to practice social distancing for those in attendance,” Revlett said. “There is a possibility that we will have to move to the large conference room to accommodate large crowds, if necessary.”
He said the board is still exploring options for protocols for entry into board meetings, like temperature checks.
“That will be a part of our reopening plan as we continue to get guidance from state and local health officials,” he said. “There will likely be some changes to procedures like temperature checks, but we have not solidified anything just yet.”
OPS board meetings all begin at 4:30 p.m., and board luncheons all begin at 11 a.m. To see a complete list of the meetings visit www.owensboro.kyschools.us.
Daviess County Public Schools will also follow a similar schedule as they have in previous years.
Dana Boarman, DCPS superintendent assistant, said like most things this year, the schedule is subject to change.
Typically the DCPS Board of Education has a meeting on the third Thursday of every month. However, in July and August, they had to push the meetings to the fourth Thursday so they can set the tax rates and accommodate administrator meetings, Boarman said.
DCPS has a board luncheon on the Tuesday before their board meetings, but in July it will take place on the prior Monday because of administrator meetings, Boarman said.
“(Superintendent Matt) Robbins has said that he is OK with doing in-person meetings starting in July, however, we will only allow our board, essential staff and media,” she said.
One of the issues facing the board is ensuring there is enough space to safely social distance at board meetings, so Boarman said the district is also looking at bigger locations for some of the meetings, if necessary.
DCPS board luncheons typically take place at different elementary schools each month. They begin at 11:45 a.m. Board meetings take place at the district central office, at 1622 Southeastern Parkway, and they begin at 4:30 p.m. each month.
The complete list of board luncheon and meeting dates is available on the district website at www.daviesskyschools.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
