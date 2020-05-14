Daviess County and Owensboro public schools have announced the schedule, menu and locations for their summer feeding programs that will officially kick of Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
The meals are provided at no cost to all kids under the age of 18 regardless of where the child attends school.
Both school districts have been providing meals throughout school closures due to COVID-19. Since mid-March meals have been provided for children daily. Daviess County Public Schools’ current schedule of meals will conclude on Friday, and on Monday, new locations and hours will be enacted. Owensboro Public Schools’ current meal schedule will end on Monday, and on Wednesday the summer program will begin.
DCPS meals will include breakfast and lunch for two days, and be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Feedings sites include Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive; Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road; Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56; and Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road.
There will also be mobile routes at the following locations: Gemini Drive Apartments, 2260 Carpenter Drive; Chuck Gray Court Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court; Towne Square Court Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court; Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road; Colony Mobile Homes, 2016 Arlington Park Blvd.; and Riverbend Pointe, 501 Office Lane.
The summer 2020 menu is available for viewing and download at www.dcps.org.
While social distancing measures will still be enforced, DCPS staff members recommend families remain in their vehicles until they reach the serving tables. At that point, they will be asked to stand at least six feet away from others while picking up the meals.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said he has the utmost respect and appreciation for the school nutrition teams.
“They have been supported by our transportation department, instructional assistants and others who share that spirit of service, and I am proud of all of them,” Robbins said, referencing the fact that members from other departments have pitched in to assist the feeding of kids throughout the school closures.
OPS meals also will include two days of both breakfast and lunch and will be given out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Kaitlyn Blankendaal, OPS school nutrition director, said this is “going to be a different summer,” in how the meal service is provided to kids. Typically the district offers meals Monday through Friday.
“We do have less sites than in the past,” she said. “Transportation (department) is helping us a lot, so you will see a lot more school buses driving around helping deliver meals.”
The drive-thru routes will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Cravens Elementary School, 2741 Cravens Ave.; Estes Elementary School, 1675 Leitchfield Road; Newton Parrish Elementary School, 510 Byers Ave.; and Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St.
Mobile routes will take place a varying times throughout the city. Times and locations are as follows:
10:50 — 11:05 a.m. — Greentree Apartments, 1209 West Seventh St.;
11:10 — 11:25 a.m. — Fifth and Hale streets;
11:30 — 11:45 a.m. — Third and Hale streets;
11:55 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. — Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.;
11 — 11:20 a.m. — Dixiana Court Apartments, 2900 Dixiana Court;
11:30 — 11:45 a.m. — Eighth and Jackson Streets;
11:50 a.m. — 12:05 p.m. — Sixth and Hall streets;
12:15 — 12:35 p.m. — Seventh Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
