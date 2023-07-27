Daviess County and Owensboro public schools will host the seventh annual Stuff the Bus event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Highway 54 and Frederica Street Walmart locations.
Amanda Hirtz, family resource and youth services center coordinator, said there are not very many changes to this year’s event.
“Last year RiverValley Behavioral Health donated backpacks,” she said, “but this year they donated vouchers for free haircuts.”
Hirtz said the event continues to be an annual event because there is a need.
“The overall cost of supplies and inflation has put a hinderance on families,” she said.
The combined event allows for both districts to fundraise for school supplies to hand out to students when needed.
“Families can call the FRYSC centers at their home schools and ask how to receive supplies,” Hirtz said.
Supplies needed include backpacks, pencils, erasers, pens (blue, black and red), Crayola crayons (24 Pack), Crayola markers, Crayola colored pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, folders (three prong and solid colors), notebooks (solid colors), three ring binders, loose leaf paper, pencil pouches and pencil top erasers.
Hirtz said backpacks with laptop padding and college and wide-ruled paper are supplies districts are looking for the most, though all of the donated items will be used by students.
The items collected Monday will be equally divided between DCPS and OPS.
“We will have a list of items needed available on-site that day,” Hirtz said. “We’re hoping the community comes out to support this.”
The districts will also be accepting monetary donations on-site and at the respective central office locations.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
