Officials within the city and county school systems want the community to know that meal service for students, and all children under the age of 18, will continue through virtual and distance learning.
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said starting Monday the district will open drive-thru locations at specific schools as well as what he called “food hot spots.”
“There are four or five spots that we will travel to to deliver meals,” he said.
Connie Beth Fillman, Daviess County Public Schools food service director, said the district has added a lot more sites for families to make it more convenient for them to pick up food.
“It’s also important to note that this is for any child under 18, not just DCPS students,” she said.
OPS will be serving lunch and breakfast at once at each feeding site Monday through Friday.
Meals will be served in a drive-thru format from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cravens Elementary School, 2741 Cravens Ave; Estes Elementary School, 1675 Leitchfield Road; Foust Elementary School, 601 Foust Ave.; Newton Parrish Elementary School, 510 W. Byers Ave.; Sutton Elementary School, 2060 Lewis Lane; Owensboro Middle School, 1300 Booth Ave.; and Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St.
There will also be “food hot spots” set up throughout the city where community members can pick up meals at varying times. Those times and locations are:
Chesterfield Drive and River Road — 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Goose Egg Park, at Third and Orchard streets — 11:30 a.m. to noon;
Wing Avenue and Monarch Avenue — 11 to 11:20 a.m.;
Asbury Place and Greenhill Drive — 11:30 a.m. to noon
Daviess County Public Schools will have curbside pick-up offered at most schools within the district Monday, Wednesday and Friday at varying times.
The curbside meals will be offered at the following locations:
Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Burns Middle School, 4610 Goetz Drive — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
College View Middle School, 5061 New Hartford Road — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Daviess County Middle School, 1415 E. Fourth St. — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54 — 11 a.m. to noon;
East View Elementary School, 6104 Kentucky 405 — 11 a.m. to noon;
Meadow Lands Elementary School, 4500 Hayden Road — 11 a.m. to noon;
Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Southern Oaks Elementary School, 7525 U.S. 431 — 11 a.m. to noon;
Tamarack Elementary School, 1733 Tamarack Road — 11 a.m. to noon;
West Louisville Elementary School, 8400 Kentucky 56 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Whitesville Elementary School, 9656 Kentucky 54 — 11 a.m. to noon.
DCPS mobile routes will be offering meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well. Those locations are:
Hutch Lane/McFarland Area, 2206 Hutch Lane — 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.;
Gemini/Carpenter Drive Area, near blue building / 2260 Carpenter Drive — 11 to 11:20 a.m.;
Towne Square Court, in cul de sac / 4825 Towne Square Court — 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.;
Chuck Gray Court, in cul de sac / 650 Chuck Gray Court — Noon to 12:30 p.m.;
Time Drive, 624 Time Drive — 11:40 to 11:55 a.m.;
Dixiana Apartments, 2900 Dixiana Court — 10:45 to 11:10 a.m.;
Alamo Apartments, 1316 Bowie Trail — 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.;
Old Hartford Hills Apartments, 1309 Burlew Blvd. — 11:45 a.m. to noon;
Riverbend Pointe — 11 to 11:50 a.m. (501 Office Lane) and noon to 12:10 p.m. (6951 Leah Ave.);
Town and Country Trailer Park, by the mailboxes / 418 Reid Road — 11 to 12:30 a.m.;
Colony Mobile Home Park, by the mailboxes / 2016 Arlington Park Blvd. — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Kentucky 2830 — 12:35 to 12:45 p.m.;
Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Kentucky 2830 — 12:45 to 1 p.m.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.