Each year, thousands of Kentucky students audition for the Kentucky Music Education Association’s (KMEA) All-State performances, but only 200 make the cut.
Out of those selected this year, 34 students are from Daviess County Public Schools and 16 are from Owensboro Public Schools.
On Thursday, OPS recognized the KMEA students from the district at the Board of Education meeting.
Alecia Meyer, choral director for Owensboro Middle School and Owensboro Innovation Middle School, said All-State is an opportunity for students across Kentucky to have an experience to be in a very select choir, band or orchestra.
“For middle schoolers, they do a digital audition and there are specific things they have to have,” she said. “They are blind judged by at least two people, and the top 200 scorers are selected.”
Meyer’s student, Sophia Obermann, a seventh-grader, was selected for the Jr. High All-State Choir.
Obermann said she was pretty surprised when she found out she had been selected.
“I was prepared to know ahead of time that there was a chance I wouldn’t make it,” she said. “I was very excited, and this is a big honor.”
Obermann is most looking forward to taking part in the tradition of singing the national anthem during the performance.
This was the first year Obermann auditioned for All-State, and Meyer said she is really proud of her achievement.
“It’s hard to be accepted, and I only had three students interested in auditioning,” she said. “In this section of the state, she is the only middle school student that was selected for the Jr. High All-State Choir, as far as I saw.”
Ava Wiggins, a senior at Owensboro High School, was selected for two All-State groups — All-State Choir and All-State Orchestra — but will be participating in choir.
“It’s an incredible feeling, and I didn’t expect to get in,” she said. “I had gotten into symphonic orchestra last year and attended that one, and this is my second year trying out for the high school choir.”
Jenifer Wiggins, choral director at OHS, is not only Ava’s teacher, but also her mother.
“I remember being pregnant with her (while) attending All-State and watching my students on stage thinking what it would feel like as a mom to see her up there,” Jenifer Wiggins said. “That’s going to happen now.”
Wiggins said knowing this is her last opportunity to see her daughter in this kind of setting is very emotional.
“It’s her last All-State, and I’m going to look forward to that emotion,” she said. “She is also in the same choir I was in as a senior.”
The KMEA children’s choruses will perform at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 9; high school choruses will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; band will perform at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 and orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 11.
All performances will be held in Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts at 501 W. Main St. in Louisville.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.
