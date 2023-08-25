By Karah Wilson and Don Wilkins
Daviess County and Owensboro public schools boards on Thursday approved keeping tax rates the same as the previous year.
DCPS voted to keep the real property tax rate at 71 cents per $100 and the personal property tax rate at 71.5 cents per $100, meaning if a home is assessed at $100,000, the property tax would be $710.
Sara Harley, director of finance for DCPS, said the district will not take a compensating rate, which would have given the district the exact same revenue as the year prior.
“The maximum rate you can take is the 4% rate, which would give 4% more revenue than the year before, excluding new property,” she said. “We are taking less than the maximum rate by keeping our rates unchanged.”
By doing this, Harley said the district would be taking more than the compensating rate.
“The gross amount we’re estimating to get additional is $3.8 million, but we won’t collect all of that because not everybody pays their taxes,” she said. “Part of that will also go to our building fund, which is restricted.”
Harley said the district is estimated to see $48.4 million in tax revenue for 2023-24.
The property assessments in Daviess County continue to increase each year, Harley said.
“There was a tremendous amount of buying and selling, and every time you sell, your house is re-evaluated,” she said. “Increase in property tax assessments allows for us to keep rates the same and recognize additional funding.”
The DCPS board approved a $5 million purchase of the former US Bank building at 4801 Frederica St. in June for a new school support center. Harley said the money used for the center would come from the district’s restricted fund.
“When our board passed the third nickel, all of that money is set aside for facilities,” she said. “We use that money to pay for things like the new central office, the new Daviess County Middle School and the renovations at Apollo High School.”
Harley said the third nickel takes 15 cents of the tax rate and can only be used for facilities. The rest goes to the district’s general fund.
OPS Board Keeps Same Tax Rate OPS board members unanimously approved the tax rate of 86.6 cents per $100 on both real and personal property for fiscal year 2023-24.
That means a homeowner, for example, who has a home with an assessed value of $100,000 will be taxed $866.
Although the tax rate is the same as the previous fiscal year, it’s estimated to generate more than $1 million in new revenue for the district.
During the 2022-23 fiscal year, OPS received $14,443,676.
By keeping the same tax rate, the estimated revenue for the 2023-24 fiscal year is $15,450,251 — $1,006,575 above last year.
Board Chairman Dr. Jeremy Luckett said assessment values, which include new and existing properties, are expected to increase, allowing the board to keep the same rate as the previous year.
“We always want to be sensitive to the taxpayers and not put undue burden on them, while at the same time trying to meet the goals of the district,” Luckett said. “So when property values go up, then that helps, because we’re able to realize the revenue needed to do that without having to raise tax rates.”
