Weapon detectors won’t be coming to Daviess County Public Schools anytime soon.
Jon Akers, executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, spoke to the DCPS board of education about how research has shown metal and weapon detectors to be ineffective at deterring and preventing guns, knives or any other weapons from being brought into schools.
Akers said mass shootings aren’t just a school issue because they have occurred at other public venues such as churches, concerts and sporting events.
“Mass shootings are taking place, and we’re hearing about it every single day — not just in schools but around society,” Akers said. “So it’s a societal issue.”
But when talking about school safety, Akers said metal detectors became a tool that districts began embracing.
However, Akers said the detectors are more about “the optics” of safety than actually providing any real prevention or protection.
One problem they create is a bottle-necking effect that causes a line outside the school, which could place students in an unsafe situation.
“The devil is in the details; you just can’t set up metal detection and say, ‘OK, we’re going to do that tomorrow and walk the kids through there.’ There’s a whole lot of things people don’t think about. This strategy is quite limited; it’s not fool proof.”
Akers said most schools have vulnerable areas such as their numerous exterior doors to accommodate fire codes and they also have accessible first-floor windows. Then there are the numerous after-school, extracurricular activities that provide access to potential threats.
He said considerations have to be given to staff-gender issues, such as making sure adults wand students of the same gender to avoid claims of improper touching.
The logistics of when, how long and manpower come into play with weapon detectors as well, Akers said.
“Who’s going to staff these (detectors)?” Akers said. “Now, we’re losing teachers by the droves in our state and around the country because they’re asked to do so many things already in addition to teaching. If I’m going to ask my teachers to man metal detectors and look for weapons, I might be putting them in harms way.”
Akers, who’s led the Kentucky Center for School Safety for the last 22 years, said his experience has been about building trust between students and staff to avoid violence.
“When you talk about teacher-student relationships, that’s the No. 1 strategy that keeps our schools safer than anything else that’s out there,” Akers said. “It doesn’t cost a dime. Why? Once the kids understand that you really care for them, you can build a relationship with those kids, and they will come to you.”
Superintendent Matt Robbins said he and other DCPS officials visited districts that implemented metal detectors, but came to many of the findings that Akers brought to the board.
Robbins said he thought the board should hear from someone like Akers who works in school safety.
“I’d say our position is that we don’t feel that it’s right for us; that doesn’t mean it’s a forever decision because there is so much new technology that’s coming into the marketplace,” Robbins said.
Instead of metal detectors, Robbins said the district will continue to invest in its Special Law Enforcement Office (SLEO) program and encourage all staff members to build trust with students so they’re not afraid to report any potential school threats.
“The SLEO program has been incredibly beneficial in so many ways that I’d say we believe in people over product,” Robbins said. “The power of people and building relationships is incredible, and we’ve witnessed it on numerous occasions.”
The Kentucky Center for School Safety has created what it calls the S.T.O.P. tip line for anonymous calls about school threats, bullying, physical and sexual abuse, drug use and suicide prevention. That number is 866-393-6659.
