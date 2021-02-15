Like other law enforcement agencies, the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department has the ability to investigate criminal offenses and make arrests, and follows state officer professional standards and training requirements.
There are also privacy requirements the department must follow to protect student information.
Although department officers will largely be investigating incidents in the schools, there are student records that officers can’t access. While the policies for handling records are being developed, the state’s laws regarding keeping juvenile criminal records private apply. But a district official said the police department will have a system for providing some case information to the public.
While performing law enforcement duties, the officers for the new department will also be teaching classes at times, and working with students and staff.
The department’s two officers are currently teaching some classes, said Damon Fleming, the district’s director of student services.
“That has been quite limited right now, because of our ‘A-B’ schedule,” the alternate schedule the district adopted to continue some in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“As we bring in new (officers), we want to expand that (classroom instruction),” Fleming said. “That was a key piece of the development of the department. As we bring people in, we are going to be looking for officers who have experience in that.”
Last year, the district announced plans to create its own police department to handle security at the schools. The plan was approved by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council and the district hired retired sheriff’s deputies Gary Klee and Gary Mattingly, both of whom had worked as school resource officers, as the district’s special law enforcement officers.
The goal is to have five officers, with Klee and Mattingly each at a high school, and an officer based at each of the middle schools. The middle school officers would each be responsible for a number of elementary schools as well.
The district began advertising for additional officers earlier this month.
In terms of investigations, officers will not have full access to student records, Fleming said. Instead, an officer would only be able to access a student’s personally identifiable information, such as date of birth and address.
Student records are protected by law, so an officer couldn’t disclose a student’s identifying information unless there was a specific exemption.
The department officers also have authority beyond school property.
“By law, the DCPS Police Department has the ability to investigate all crimes that occur on DCPS property,” Fleming said. “This same law also grants officers the right to investigate off-campus any violations that may have occurred on DCPS property.”
The department will coordinate with other agencies “to determine who would be the best agency to investigate any major crimes that occur on campus or any crimes discovered off-campus in the course of a DCPS Police Department investigation,” Fleming said.
Juvenile court records are not accessible to the public unless the juvenile is charged as an adult. Fleming said when the department has a full staff, a lead officer will be designated who will act as the point of contact for public information.
“This procedure is still being developed,” Fleming said. “... As with any law enforcement agency, we can only release limited information in ongoing investigations...
“It’s primarily juvenile records, and that’s what we have to abide by,” Fleming said.
Department policies were written in compliance with model policies from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council and the Kentucky League of Cities. Officers must meet the same professional standards as officers at other agencies, and receive special training on working with students through the Department of Criminal Justice Training.
Complaints about how an officer handled a situation would be investigated by the school district.
“The DCPS Police Department officers are employees of the Daviess County Public Schools. They are subject to the same personnel policies and procedures as any other DCPS employee,” Fleming said. “Any complaints made against an officer will be subject to investigation by the DCPS Personnel Department. The officers are subject to disciplinary action from the DCPS superintendent or the DCPS Board of Education.
“The officers also are subject to the disciplinary process and actions that are in KRS chapter 15. These are the same for all sworn law enforcement officers in the state of Kentucky,” Fleming said. KRS 15.520 lays out the process law enforcement agencies must follow when investigating complaints.
Fleming said officers have made no arrests this year and have issued only two citations as of Feb. 5.
The department model is working well, Fleming said.
“We have two officers up and running, and it has been well-received ... by parents, and by the community,” Fleming said. In addition to their regular duties, the officers have worked with family resource coordinators on events that benefit students, he said.
“Those guys have enjoyed that part,” Fleming said. In the schools, “they are able to see kids that have needs.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.