DCPS Police force ready for new school year

When Daviess County Public Schools’ Police Department Officer Brad Youngman first reported to College View Middle School last year, students were initially wary.
“Walking down the hall, it would get quiet when you’d walk by,” Youngman said. “You would hear, ‘Who is he here to get?’ ”
Eliminating the unease that students might feel about law enforcement is one of the new department’s goals.
“Our main objective is safety. Right behind that is relationship building,” Youngman said. “We can keep the schools safe and still do harm if we’re not building relationships.”
DCPS board members moved to create their own police department in 2019, and the department’s five officers — Youngman, Tim Gray, Gary Klee, Gary Mattingly and Paul Mattingly — started work before the end of the 2019-20 school year. The department replaced the school resource model, where county sheriff’s deputies were assigned to Apollo High School and Daviess County High School, with the school district paying a portion of the deputies’ annual salary.
The school district has 21 buildings and has a student and staff population of more than 12,000.
Klee, Gary Mattingly and Paul Mattingly had all served as school resource officers before joining the department, and Gray was an officer with the Western Kentucky University Police Department.
“Between the five of us, we have over 100 years of experience” in law enforcement, Youngman told administrators from several schools during a meeting last month. The school district hired officers who had a higher degree of training than is required by the state to become a special law enforcement officer, he said.
“It was not a reactive decision,” Youngman told administrators. “The idea was to be very proactive about safety.”
Although three of the officers are former school resource officers, the state’s School Safety Act requires all of the officers to go through a three-year program of school resource officer training.
Charles Broughton, director of student services for DCPS, said the officers are not there to police student behavior.
“They are protectors for kids, to make it the safest environment as possible,” he said.
One special law enforcement officer (SLEO) will be stationed at each of the high schools, and at all three of the middle schools. The middle school officers will each have a number of elementary schools they oversee as part of their responsibilities.
The officers have police powers on all DCPS properties. Off-campus, a department officer can take action against a felony, but officers won’t be out on the road performing traffic stops.
Youngman, who is the department’s lead officer, said if an investigation led a department officer to need to search warrant off-campus, the department would request the assistance of OPD or the sheriff’s department.
The officers are armed and have patrol vehicles. During an emergency, the school’s officer would respond while other officers would also come to the scene. Officials have said previously that Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Owensboro Police officers will continue coordinating with the school district on security.
An emergency would draw officers from multiple departments to a school.
And officers from other agencies still will visit the schools, Broughton said.
“They are certainly welcome any time at our schools,” he said.
“I think the great thing is our five SLEOs have great contacts with OPD and the sheriff’s office,” Broughton said.
With the exception of Gray, all of the department’s officers previously worked for OPD, the sheriff’s office, or both in their careers.
The officers are not at schools to enforce everyday rules, Youngman said.
“We have the legal authority to enforce the law. That’s about it,” Youngman said, adding that the officers would also encourage good behavior.
If a student is violating a school rule, “We’ll help you out” and use de-escalation training to try to calm an agitated student, Youngman told school administrators recently. But officers won’t cite a student for violating a school rule.
“In the event a kid actually breaks the law, that’s when they can be called in,” Broughton said.
Enforcing school rules, “is not their job. That’s what we have principals for and what we have teachers for,” he said.
Earning the trust of the students is important to Officer Tim Gray, who came to the school district from the Western Kentucky University Police Department. As a child, negative experiences with law enforcement led him to become an officer so children wouldn’t have the same experience.
“I knew I wanted to change that, and the only way was to get into law enforcement,” he said.
Understanding a students’ perspective and experiences is necessary, he said.
“The world is much different than it was when you or I grew up,” Gray said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of concern about going down the street to a buddy’s house. They grew up in a world where that walk down the block could be life or death.
“I’ve met 13- and 14-year-olds who are like another parent in the house (to their younger siblings) because one of the parents is (working) two jobs to make ends meet,” Gray said. “For a lot of kids, school is that safe house, the place where people are involved” and care about them.
Youngman said the officers want to be as visible as possible, and he wants them to be a regular sight at school events like assemblies and pep rallies.
A lot of what department officers will do centers on just talking and being available, or chatting with students in the halls or cafeteria, Gray said.
“There aren’t many days I felt like a police officer,” Gray said. “I felt like a counselor.
The goal is to be a positive role model in students’ lives, he said.
If an officer is needed for a law issue involving a student, “we know we are going to hold them accountable,” Gray said, but, “it’s not personal.”
“I think about when I was with my parents — when I did something wrong, I was held accountable ... (but my mother) never stopped loving me.”
Gray said he would tell students, “’we are not here because of you. We are here for you.’ ”
With the new school year just around the corner, the officers are ready to start serving students, Gray said.
“The first day of school, we have that same excitement” as teachers and students, he said. “Our kids are coming back, and that’s a pretty exciting time for us.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
