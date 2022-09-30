KWC AES TOUR

Lesleigh Lowman, a senior at Kentucky Wesleyan College, gives a tour Thursday to fifth-grade students from Audubon Elementary School inside the Winchester Campus Community Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Audubon Elementary School fifth-graders are already learning about postsecondary education and high school programs that will be available to them in the future.

Amanda Jerome, Daviess County Public Schools’ College & Career Readiness coordinator, spoke to the fifth-graders at AES on Thursday about the Empower U dual-credit programs the district offers to high school students.

