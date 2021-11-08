While the current COVID-19 situation is changing some of Daviess County Public Schools’ traditional Veterans Day observations and ceremonies, there will still be several opportunities for celebration next week.
Lora Wimsatt, DCPS spokeswoman, said the school district is proud to honor those who have given so much in service to the country through these meaningful programs.
“It is important not only to express appreciation to our veterans, but also to remind students about the sacrifices the men and women of our military have made, and continue to make, on behalf of our nation and our freedoms,” she said.
DCPS school celebrations include:
• Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56 — 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, each grade level will sing patriotic songs, and the Apollo High School Air Force JROTC cadets will present the colors for the assembly. A video presentation will also pay tribute to veterans who are loved ones of Sorgho students and staff. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Gordon Scott Taylor, who serves as the DCPS coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion. Taylor is the area coordinator of Kentucky and Tennessee instructor teams who are part of the Command and Staff General College, where he trains soldiers who are pursuing their military educational level 4 status.
• Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road — From 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, students in kindergarten through second grade will participate in a program and from 1 to 1:30 p.m. students in grades three through five will participate. Programming includes student choir performances, special videos, poems and a guest speaker via video recording. They will also celebrate with a visual display of photographs of their veteran family members.
• Burns Elementary School, 4515 Goetz Drive — Burns Elementary students will make thank you cards for veterans starting at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. A schoolwide video featuring guest speaker Jeremy Camron will be shown for all students and staff. Camron, the director of Owensboro Day Treatment, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Kindergarten through third-grade students will learn about patriotic marches in music class. The school will also showcase veterans and active military personnel who are special to BES families.
• Tamarack Elementary School, 1733 Tamarack Road — TES will honor veterans the week of Nov. 11 during music, art, library, computers and physical education classes. The Singing Stars will videotape patriotic songs for all students to enjoy, and another video featuring Camron will also be broadcast to all students. Students are also creating art projects that will be given to veterans and displayed at the school. Physical education activities will be focused on military movements, and a specialist will share Veterans Day books with students.
• East View Elementary School, 6104 Kentucky 405 — The EVES Veterans Day program is scheduled from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Students in grades second and third will perform patriotic songs, and staff members will share musical selections. A special guest speaker will share a presentation to students in grades fourth and fifth in person, while other students will view a virtual guest speaker.
• West Louisville Elementary School, 8400 Kentucky 56 — West Louisville will honor veterans with a virtual ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11, featuring students performing patriotic songs, sharing their writing pieces and their artwork. Camron will also be a guest speaker for WLES. Veterans, parents and members of the community will receive a link to a celebration featuring a slideshow of student artwork and the WLES tradition of showcasing veteran relatives of WLES students and staff. The school will watch the video together at 8 a.m. Nov. 11.
• Southern Oaks Elementary School, 7525 U.S. 431 — Southern Oaks is hosting a drive-through veterans recognition from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, handing out muffins and coffee. Veterans will also receive a bag of tribute items made by students and a link to a video of students singing.
• Highland Elementary School, 2909 Leitchfield Road — Highland will host a school parade at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The Patriot Honor Guard Riders will escort the veterans to and around the school property, where all students will be awaiting their arrival to show their appreciation. Treats, cards, patriotic music performed by the Highland Singers, access to a video of our veterans’ photos, as well as a special interview between a student and his veteran grandfather will also be shared.
• Whitesville Elementary School, 9656 Kentucky 54 — WES students and staff will gather outside in front of the school at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day parade. Students will perform to kick off the event. Special guest speaker will be Casey Howard, a former sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and current lieutenant for the Henderson Fire Department. He will speak on service, support, heart and leadership. The WES Student Lighthouse Team will serve hot chocolate and present a special gift to our veterans.
• Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road — The AES Veteran’s Day program will take place at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11. The program will be presented live for three grade levels in the gym. The other grade levels will watch a recording of the program. Veterans who are family members of our Audubon Eagles will be honored in a slideshow picture presentation. Third-graders will share several patriotic songs during the program. A video featuring SLEO and military veteran Brad Youngman will be shared.
• Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54 — CHES will post a video for our students and families to view on Nov. 11. Students will also be involved in a veteran’s activity in their classrooms that will be shared with community veterans.
• Deer Park Elementary School, 4959 New Hartford Road — The DPES Veterans Day program will include a video performance released on Nov. 11 for the entire school to watch in their classrooms, as well as for parents to view. Fourth-grade students will perform musical selections and talk about the history and meaning of Veterans Day. Special guest speaker is Cathy Mullins, military mom and member of a Gold Star Family.
• College View Middle School, 5061 New Hartford Road — CVMS students invite veterans and their families to attend a meal at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, followed by a patriotic concert at 6 p.m. Songs will be performed by the CVMS band students and special guests from the Daviess County High School Band of Pride.
• Burns Middle School, 4610 Goetz Drive — BMS will also feature SLEO lead officer Youngman as guest speaker through a video. Students will listen to Youngman and participate in other activities to learn more about Veterans Day and ways to support veterans in our community and across the nation.
• Daviess County Middle School, 1415 East Fourth Street — DCMS will feature SLEO Gary Mattingly as a guest speaker through a video. He will be joined by his brother Paul Mattingly, who serves as SLEO for Daviess County High School. DCMS choirs will sing while a slideshow honoring the veteran family members of students will be presented.
• Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road — The DCHS Navy JROTC will distribute a video to students and their families will honor veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11.
• Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road — The AHS Eagles Nest Live YouTube Channel will broadcast a video during homeroom period on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in which the high school’s band and chorus will perform musical selections that feature a military medley. There will also be a video showing photos of AHS family members who are current or former members of the military.
• Heritage Park High School, 3361 Buckland Square — Veterans are invited to stop by the school entrance from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, to receive a free doughnut and coffee. The school will also honor veterans with a special video that will be shared with students and families.
