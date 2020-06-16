Daviess County Public Schools are considering for approval changing the start date for the start of the 2020-21 school year to Aug. 26.
The board of education on Tuesday morning heard from Damon Fleming, DCPS director of student services, who proposed a change to upcoming school year calendar to reflect the new start date for county schools. He said other districts in the area have made this change, and are considering such a change for the re-opening of school.
The board will vote on this measure at its 4:30 p.m. Thursday board meeting.
