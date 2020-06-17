Daviess County Public Schools is considering Aug. 26 as the start date for the 2020-21 school year, and the intent is to be “in person” with students when classes begin, district officials said Tuesday.
That is two weeks later than originally planned — a delay that will allow schools to better prepare for re-opening following the closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DCPS Board of Edcuation heard the proposed change Tuesday during its public luncheon. Damon Fleming, director of student services, said starting school two weeks later will not impact the rest of the calendar.
Dates for spring, fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks will remain unchanged, and the last day of school for students will be May 21, he said.
A change in state law means schools will be able to start later in August without having to add days onto the end of the calendar, Fleming said. The 2018 General Assembly set requirements for yearly instruction at 1,062 hours. Previously, the state based a school year on days rather than hours, requiring 170 days of classroom instruction.
By adding 15 minutes to each school day, the district will be able to meet its instructional mandates without having to add extra days, Fleming said.
This would make elementary school hours from 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. Middle and high school hours would be 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“The proposed revisions will allow our schools the opportunity to train and prepare teachers and staff for new requirements and protocols pertaining to COVID-19,” Fleming said. “This also allows additional time for our district to procure personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.”
Board member Todd Anderson asked how the change compares to what other districts are doing.
Fleming said he has heard several districts have passed similar calendars, including Hancock and Hopkins counties.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said there is no intention to make the change permanent, after he was asked by a board member if the district would continue the revised calendar in the future.
“If the coronavirus would fly away and go to a different planet, you wouldn’t be seeing this recommendation in front of you today,” Robbins said. “I would not be proposing this calendar; I would stay with our traditional calendar had we not been in a COVID-19 situation.”
On Aug. 26, Robbins said the district plans “to be in person with our students.”
DCPS has a 17-member task force — made up of teachers, support staff, parents, health professionals, principals, a board of education representative, and district administrators — working on a plan for the start of the school year, Robbins said.
The district is watching what other schools across the country are doing, and receiving input daily from local and state public health officials in an effort to determine best practices for reopening in the fall, he said.
A survey will also be sent to get input from parents and guardians.
While there are still many specifics to be ironed out, it is certain that some things will be different from how things were done in the past, Robbins said.
“It will be abnormal to what we are accustomed to doing,” he said. “In general, our plan is to start in-person classes Aug. 26, knowing we will have some exceptions, and there are things we have to work around.”
The board will vote on the calendar amendment at its 4:30 p.m. meeting Thursday. It can be viewed virtually at https://www.youtube.com/user/DCPSTV/live.
If approved, the calendar will be available for viewing at dcps.org.
