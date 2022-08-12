Daviess County Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon that the 2022-23 academic year will begin Monday, Aug. 15.

The school year, which was scheduled to have begun Wednesday, was pushed back by DCPS officials Tuesday night due to transportation issues, with the hope the issue would be resolved for school to start today, Aug. 12. However, officials have deemed it prudent to allow ample time for communication with DCPS families about changes to bus routes.

