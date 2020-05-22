The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools has received a $10,000 Truist Cares COVID-19 Emergency Response Grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation, on behalf of the Truist Contributions Committee.
The grant will go toward offsetting food costs the district has incurred since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools to in-person learning. The district began non-traditional instruction March 16, and from then until last Monday when the district’s summer feeding program began, meals continued to be served for students.
Before NTI, the district was serving 3,500 breakfasts, 8,000 lunches and more than 300 a-la-carte snacks and meals daily in all buildings, according to Lisa Sims, DCPS food service director.
Throughout NTI, the district continued to serve meals at various mobile sites as well as some school buildings, and was up to 3,000 breakfasts and 3,000 lunches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Sims said.
Sims said the school closures put a toll on the food service department, but not serving students meals was never an option.
“This is a definitely needed program, and we wanted to feed our kids and sustain them no matter what,” she said.
She said the grant is a “great help” because her department was not in a “good financial place” after taking such a hit in meal service.
Vicki Quisenberry, the foundation’s executive director, said that everyone, including students, is facing more challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis, and that the foundation is “pleased to be able to facilitate connecting donors, like Truist, with student need.”
“Should businesses or individuals be interested in helping the district offset the budget deficits created by non-traditional meal service, please contact me.”
Quisenberry can be reached at 270-231-5583 or by emailing vickiq@foundationfordcps.org.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the district is grateful for the contribution from Truist and Winston-Salem Foundation.
He said the gift will help the district in its continued effort to provide meals for students throughout the summer.
“We are incredibly blessed to live in a community that truly cares and demonstrates this sentiment by giving generously towards the cause,” he said.
The DCPS summer feeding program began Monday. DCPS meals will include breakfast and lunch for two days, and be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Feedings sites include Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive; Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road; Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56; and Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road.
There will also be mobile routes at the following locations: Gemini Drive Apartments, 2260 Carpenter Drive; Chuck Gray Court Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court; Towne Square Court Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court; Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road; Colony Mobile Homes, 2016 Arlington Park Blvd.; and Riverbend Pointe, 501 Office Lane.
The summer 2020 menu is available for viewing and download at www.dcps.org.
In late 2019, SunTrust and BB&T merged to create Truist, the sixth-largest bank holding company in the U.S.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
