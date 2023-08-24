Students at West Louisville Elementary and Apollo High schools have enjoyed fresh produce this week from a local grower.
Watermelon, sweet corn, cantaloupe and cherry tomatoes are on the schools’ menu courtesy of Keith Riney, owner of Riney Farms in West Louisville.
“Obviously, it’s nice to see the kids getting local, fresh product,” Riney said. “It’s handier being local because you don’t have to ship anything.”
For Riney, this is the first time he’s participated in the Farm to Table grant program.
Riney said he’s been delivering produce to the schools only hours after it is harvested from his fields.
“The schools are all fairly close, and I have deliveries in Owensboro anyway, so it works out pretty good,” he said.
Farm to Table is funded by the USDA for the the Local Foods for Schools Program.
According to Daviess County Public Schools, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture was awarded $3.2 million from the USDA.
The amount was distributed among school districts in Kentucky to be used by April 30, 2024.
Daviess County Public Schools was allocated $96,000 from the program. All food service managers have been encouraged to participate.
“The program will allow food service directors to establish new relationships or grow existing relationships with local producers. Funds can be spent on food items with minimal processing,” the DCPS release said. “The goal of the program is to support local producers and provide students access to nutritious, high-quality, local food to help them learn and grow during the school day.”
Riney said he’s been talking with other schools about delivering local produce next week.
He added that COVID showed people how important it is to have local food available, whether grown in their backyards or in a farmer’s field in the same community.
“I think people found out during COVID by coming to the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market that fresh (produce) is better than those that are already four to five days old,” he said. “Fresh is just better.”
