Daviess County Public Schools received a $50,000 grant, over three years, from the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro to go toward raising reading proficiency levels for students by the time they leave third grade.
The grant funds will be used to hire a reading intervention coach whose primary purpose will be supporting schools as they come up with plans to help students become better readers. The reading intervention coach will be responsible for helping other teachers throughout the district to better their intervention skills, according to Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
The district’s goal is to continue this position beyond three years because, Francis said, there will always be students who need more assistance refining their reading skills. Plus, there isn’t really a ceiling to improving reading skills.
The grant emphasizes having students reading on grade level by third grade because, Francis said, how a student reads at third grade is a predictor for success in the future.
“Third grade marks the end of what we call foundational reading,” she said, like the physical act of teaching them to read, and understanding words and vocabulary. “Reading continues on the comprehension and fluency side, but foundational skills exit at third grade.”
Beyond that, students use reading to learn other skills and subjects, so if they are struggling to read beyond third grade, all other content areas can slip, Francis said.
David Boeyink, Public Life Foundation of Owensboro executive director, said the foundation has committed $4 million to an early childhood education initiative to be spent over the next five years. Within that, the foundation has two primary goals: one is to raise the level of kindergarten readiness in Daviess County and the other is to raise the level of reading proficiency at the third-grade level.
He said this grant to the DCPS district is one of the first major attempts to address the literacy dimension of what the group is hoping to do.
He said this is an “extraordinarily opportune” grant for the school district because it has already been laying the foundation for literacy work. He also said that Francis is very knowledgeable about reading, and that “you couldn’t find a better person nationally” to help deal with issues regarding early education literacy.
“We are extraordinarily happy. I think it’s going to be great,” Boeyink said.
Boeyink said it’s also a goal of the foundation for the grants to be sustainable.
“They built this grant so that over the period of three years the cost of the salary of this person will gradually be a part of the Daviess County Public Schools budget,” he said, adding that part of the funding will go toward professional learning.
“When the grant is done, there will be the specialist, but also teachers in the classroom well-equipped to do this kind of intervention on their own,” he said. Francis said the district plans to hire the reading intervention coach this summer.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
