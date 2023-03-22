The Daviess County Public Schools board is reducing its bus fleet after eliminating multiple routes this school year.
During Tuesday’s board luncheon at Meadowlands Elementary School, Superintendent Matt Robbins said the district will have 17 buses declared surplus — more than double the typical number.
“Usually we’re around seven or eight,” Robbins said. “…That’s a direct result of the work going back to the summertime with reconfiguring and gaining efficiencies in all of our bus routes.”
According to school officials, DCPS eliminated 12 routes, putting the total at 82.
DCPS transports 55 to 60% of its student population, according to Robbins.
The district introduced a new bus routing software system prior to the beginning of this school year.
Although initial problems with the software caused the postponement of the school year, district officials said those issues have been worked out, allowing them to make reductions to the bus fleet.
Robbins said to add a new school bus runs “$110,000 a pop.”
“We’re gaining monetary savings,” he said. “…On the equipment side it’s pretty substantial; in fact, it’s very substantial in terms of not needing all of the school buses that we have.”
Robbins added that school buses are depreciated over 14 years and that the surplus buses are all “out of age.”
“Once it gets past that, it’s not really economical to keep those,” he said.
Even with the mileage on them, board member Frank Riney said they should still be in fine shape.
“The good maintenance program is probably more beneficial than anything,” Riney said. “We have a reputation for that. Mileage doesn’t hurt buses if (they’ve) been maintained.”
The buses will be part of the city of Owensboro’s surplus auction May 4.
At the auction, Robbins said there’s usually interest from various agencies looking to purchase a used school bus.
“…Churches, YMCA, different nonprofit organizations have bought them in the past,” he said.
