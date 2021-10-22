Daviess County Public Schools is refining its plan to tackle what district officials have called a concerning graduation rate following disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Before the pandemic the rate was at 92.3%. In 2020, the DCPS graduation rate was 90.5%, and this year it has dropped to 89.2%. Educators are working hard to improve that number, but more than that they are trying to help students find suitable options for themselves to handle life after graduation.
At the Thursday DCPS Board of Education meeting, Jana Beth Francis updated the school board on three big streams of work she and others on the teaching and learning team are working toward to tackle this issue.
Francis, the DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said the three big steams are working with fifth-year seniors, working with current seniors, and working with students in grades nine through 11 who are credit deficient. In working with fifth-year seniors, the district has redesigned its Heritage Park High School night program, which allows students to meet with educators to work toward their goal of graduation.
“We are system-by-system looking at our procedures and making sure there are safeguards to connect with students and make sure those students are making progress on their credit recovery efforts, and making sure they are in the right classes and they get the support they need,” she said.
The district is also continuing its work on tracking down students who have been absent for extended periods of time, or who just stopped attending. A lot of fifth-year students have opted to take the GED route, which is fine, Francis said.
If they choose to do that, Francis and her team are working to connect them with the proper postsecondary options to help them in that pursuit. The focus on current seniors revolves around examining failure rates and attendance procedures. One question educators pose to one another is how students get to the point where they are credit deficient?
The district’s leadership team convened and created a list of reasons why, which included mental health concerns, students transitioning from middle to high school, and how educators respond to student failure rates.
Board member James Morgan asked how extended school services, or ESS, fits into these discussions and recovery efforts for students, and if there are any barriers or hindrances for student access to ESS.
Francis said the district is in the process of ensuring students have transportation to and from school should they need to be there earlier or stay later for these educational services.
The board also approved on Thursday evening the creation of a student advocate who would primarily assist students in grades nine through 12 get to graduation. Educators are hopeful that individual could help provide extra supports should students and their families need them to be successful.
Also approved during the board meeting:
• The purchase of eight new school buses for a total of $828,480, and the recommendation to sell eight, older buses at the next county auction
• Raising the price for adult breakfasts by 15 cents to $2.65, and raising the adult price of lunches by 50 cents to $4.05
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.