Daviess County Public Schools is hosting the third annual Umbrella Project, a mental health summit open to any district, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 20 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, said the keynote speaker for this year’s event is Mathew Portell.
“He was principal at Fall-Hamilton Elementary in Nashville,” she said. “He’s become a national speaker in restorative practices and meeting unique needs of students individually.”
The featured breakout session speaker will be Raychelle Lohmann.
“She’s an author of multiple books that a lot of our counselors and people use in our district,” Shutt said. “We feel really fortunate that we’ve been able to grab her too.”
Shutt said the needs of students are increasing “all the time.”
“We can bring national speakers and experts here so it’s easier for our people to get the training,” she said. “We want to give a consistent message of the importance of meeting the individual needs of kids and equipping our staff with strategies.”
DCPS used a grant from Owensboro Health to host the first Umbrella Project.
“It was so successful and the feedback on it was great,” Shutt said. “We felt like we needed to find a way to continue to do it.”
Shutt said there are 15 school districts registered to attend the event.
“It’s become what Daviess County is known for,” she said. “We’ve already started planning for the fourth one.”
There will be something for everyone at the event, Shutt said.
“It’s really important for our staff to have choices for their own professional development,” she said. “There are 36 breakout sessions during the day and the staff are able to choose what they’re most interested in or where they need the opportunity to grow.”
Shutt said the Umbrella Project has been successful for DCPS as a district.
“I love to see the relationships and networking done with people in other districts,” she said. “I’m excited to hear Mathew Portell and Raychelle. We also have our own state’s experts in equity coming.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.