Amy Shutt will be adding another doctorate degree to her long list of accolades when on Saturday, April 30.

She will be awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Kentucky Wesleyan College during the school’s commencement ceremony.

Shutt, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent for human services, is receiving this honorary degree for her service to the field of education, according to KWC officials.

James Cousins, KWC provost and vice president of academic affairs, said this is the college’s highest honor, and leaders there are proud to extend it to Shutt “in recognition of her achievements and years of dedicated service to Owensboro/Daviess County” and KWC’s teacher education program.

“She has earned an outstanding reputation among our professors and students,” Cousins said.

Melissa Diebel, KWC assistant professor of teacher education, said that Shutt has been fundamental in shaping the education program at the school. Through her guidance to student teachers, within the DCPS district and the student teaching seminar course, KWC students have been able to successfully navigate their first years in the classrooms.

Additionally, Diebel said, Shutt developed a dual credit partnership for aspiring educators, and encouraged the creation of a teacher internship model that began in the 2021-22 school year for all middle and secondary education majors.

She also has been instrumental in developing the master of arts in teaching proposal that is currently under consideration at the college.

Shutt has been in education for 30 years. She began her career as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher in Muhlenberg County. She joined the DCPS district in 2004 as principal of Burns Elementary School, a position she held until 2016 when she began the DCPS director of personnel. She was named to her current position in 2017.

She earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership and organizational development from the University of Louisville in 2004; and her Rank I in school administration, and master of arts and bachelor of science degrees in middle grades education and music education from Western Kentucky University.

She also holds certifications in areas of superintendency, education administration, and middle school education.

Shutt appreciates this honor, and especially the opportunity to work with KWC students and staff. She said the college is a special place that has produced amazing educators.

“It has been an outstanding experience to work with the passionate individuals that make KWC a great place for learning,” she said.

Shutt said she is humbled by this recognition by KWC President Thomas Mitzel and the KWC faculty and students.

“I count it a privilege to be an education partner with KWC in nurturing the next generation of educators and I am humbled to be given this high honor,” she said.

