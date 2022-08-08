Daviess County Public Schools students are continuing to face food insecurity.
DCPS district student services coordinator Caleb York said the schools are seeing a growing need for support in helping combat this issue.
One way the school system is addressing the issue is through the backpack program, which has been in place for 15 years.
The backpack program allows families to sign up for students to receive backpacks of food for use over the weekend.
“The lack of that resource is a reality in our district,” York said. “Last year, we had approximately 500 families that received backpacks or weekend food bags to be able to support that food need.”
Between the 2021-22 fall and spring semesters, York said they were receiving more and more calls from families who were needing assistance with food.
“We’re anticipating that number of over 500 to be higher than it has been just based on some of the other contacts we’ve had with families and the needs they’re sharing with us,” he said.
York said DCPS is indirectly attributing the increase of families reaching out to the increase in costs for food.
“Sometimes parents mention the cost of food,” he said. “At the Stuff the Bus event, one of the things parents talked about was the increase of prices, and I think that’s something we’re seeing across the board as impacting our families. They’re having to make some tough decisions.”
The goal with the backpack program and other food assistance programs DCPS provides is cutting down on hunger so students are able to be better focused in class.
“Kids can’t learn if they have a hungry belly; kids can’t do their best if they need food,” he said. “We want to make sure we meet that need above and beyond anything else.”
York said local agencies such as churches and community organizations donate food to DCPS to be used in the backpacks.
To cut down on bullying around this issue, York said they try to make sure the students understand empathy.
“Many of our schools value that as one of their key characteristics inside of their school buildings,” he said. “We feel like generating empathy helps with some of that bullying that may come or with the stigmas.”
Beyond that, York said one thing DCPS tries to do is have all students participate in food drives around holidays and events.
“During that time, we ask our students to chip in, and we try to educate them on the fact that many of their peers may not have the same opportunity and benefits that they have,” he said.
York said a lot of the schools realized students who were part of the backpack program didn’t want to receive the backpacks because it was known what it meant.
“We had to find discreet ways, and those ways vary from school to school for students to get the food but for no one to ever know any different,” he said.
For families who are facing emergency situations, the FRYSC coordinators work within school and community programs to go out and make sure the families have what they need.
“We work on two different levels: the programming for ongoing needs and programming for emergency needs,” York said.
York, who has spent his entire life in Daviess County, said the community always answers the call for aid.
“It’s great to be able to have such a caring and loving community that has already recognized that need and is willing to step out and help,” he said.
