Fifty-six Daviess County Public Schools seniors will be graduating in three weeks with both their high school diplomas and associate degrees.
From Apollo High School, the students who have earned their associate in arts degrees are Peyton Bethel, Sarah Edge, Natalie Estes, Lane Johnston, Alyssa Lawrence, Taylor Mattingly, Gabirlelle Ramburger, Hayley Rudd, Paige Safreed, Genesis Smith and Sophia Waldschmidt.
Also from Apollo, the students who have earned their associate in science degrees are Parker Bates, Alyson Bertke, Zachary Estes, Emily French, Riley Grimes, Julia Hagan, Keeley Hamilton, Emma Johnson, Kailee Jones, Jackson Lindsey, Payton Neighbors, Ryan Payne, Emilee Reeks, Benjamin Royalty and Eric Whited.
Luke Malott and Catherine Schneider will be graduating from Apollo with also their associate’s degrees in both arts and science.
Daviess County High School students who have earned their associate in arts degrees are Korie Barbour, De’Asia Douglas, Haley Gilreath, Bay La, Cassidy Poynter, Allison Reynolds and Kamille Stallings.
DCHS students who have earned their associate degree in science are Philip Caldbeck, Keeley Greenlee, Evan Harvilla, Alyssa Kolloer, Avery McNeiley, Dianna Melton, Aubrey Mills, Jonathan Nalley, Alyssa Peercy, Kloee Phelps, Luke Roberts, Christopher Tapp, Abby Newman, Jersey Vanover and Madison Thompson.
These DCHS students have earned both their associate in arts and science degrees: Brielle Gaddis, Justice Meserve, Mackenzie Sweatt and Olivia Taylor.
Gavin Sanders has earned his associate in arts and AAS criminal justice, and Alexander Adams has earned an AAS business management degree, both students hailing from DCHS.
There are about 900 students throughout the year who are enrolled in some kind of dual credit program, 400 from Apollo and about 500 from DCHS. The district has one of the largest dual credit programs in the state, according to Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator.
Dual credit is when students earn college credit during high school, paying a reduced tuition rate. DCPS students have the opportunity to choose within pathways for college credit, including agriculture, engineering, coding and life sciences. They also have a chance to enroll in early college, thus advancing their college career while still in high school.
Jerome said about 150 DCPS students are enrolled in the engineering academy, 130 are enrolled in the life science academy and about 130 are enrolled in the early college academy. The remainder of students involved in these programs are participating in general dual credit, or technical courses at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
She said the dual credit programming is enticing to families because of the significant cost savings it provides.
“The current tuition rate for dual credit classes in Kentucky is 40% of the regular Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems rate,” Jerome said, adding that this equates to about $215 for a three-hour class.
She said parents and students like the flexibility dual credit provides, along with the rigor and relevance of the curriculum and the preparation it provides to students as they advance toward four-year degrees after high school.
“I’m very proud of this year’s Early College Academy graduates,” she said. “It is amazing to have 56 students who will be meeting their associate degree requirements as seniors in high school. I wish only the best for these students as they continue their post-secondary journey next fall.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
