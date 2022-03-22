Kailei Hinton and Reice Coomes said they both enjoy being involved with the Southern Oaks Elementary School STLP Stallion News Team.
STLP stands for the Student Technology Leadership Program.
The project-based program began in 1994 and is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade in the commonwealth. Each year students design and create technology-based projects they showcase and compete at local, regional and state events.
Hinton said being involved with the program allows her and her classmates the opportunity to learn more about technology, and Coomes agreed, saying that it’s also good to be involved with sharing with their classmates what is going on at school.
“They can know and play along because of our STLP morning news show,” Hinton said.
The Stallion News Team is one of 11 STLP teams from the Daviess County Public Schools district that will be showcasing their programming for the public on Tuesday, March 22, at Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road.
Schools and the projects that will be participating include Burns Middle School’s Burns Fox News; College View Middle School’s Recycling; Apollo High School’s Mission: Earth Recycle; Audubon Elementary School’s STLP Website and Guidelines for Success App; Daviess County High School’s Bench Smart; SOES’ Stallion News; Tamarack Elementary School’s Tamarack Translators, Digital Bathroom Pass, and Student Salute; and West Louisville Elementary School’s Canceling Bullying project.
During the showcase that will last from 6 to 7:30 p.m., students will have their projects on display. It includes robotic demonstrations, a technology scavenger hunt, and opportunities for students to participate in programming training during the event.
Aaron Yeiser, DCPS coordinator of instructional technology, said the event will be a chance for the students to shine as each of them show off the projects they have been working on all school year to their parents, peers, and the community.
“Also, this night serves as a final polishing of valuable presentation skills that are needed for the many students who will compete next month at the state level at Rupp Arena in Lexington,” he said.
Andrea Head, DCPS STLP coordinator, said each students’ pride and ownership as they present their work “will be a strong indication of the leadership roles they have cultivated during the development of these projects.”
The DCPS showcase is open to the public.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.