The Goodfellows Club is best known for its annual Christmas Party, which will be held in a modified form this year due to the hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Christmas Party has been the attention-getter, the real work of Goodfellows happens in the schools, where the non-profit organization provides students in need with new clothing and shoes, and vision and dental care.

Matt Robbins, superintendent for Daviess County Public Schools, said Goodfellows is a crucial support system for students.

“I can tell you the organization has served a valid purpose by meeting those kinds of needs for our students,” Robbins said. “It’s to the point where you don’t know what you would do without the Goodfellows organization.”

Goodfellows has done its work for more than a century solely through community support. When a person donates to Goodfellows, they can know that none of the money is used for administrative overhead.

“To have an organization where 100% of every penny donated is used (to assist children) is a golden gem for our community,” Robbins said.

Goodfellows “is used every day across Daviess County to meet the needs of our students,” he said.

Goodfellows is important to students in normal years. Of course, 2020 has been anything but normal: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to close and has disrupted livelihoods.

The school districts stepped into the breach when the pandemic shuttered schools by providing meals to students throughout the spring and summer, and now with schools again closed. The pandemic has only increased the need among students for Goodfellows assistance, Robbins said.

“There are many, many needs of these kids that would go unmet” without Goodfellows, he said.

“I know Goodfellows has been used to buy eyeglasses and contacts” for students, Robbins said. “Certainly to have an organization like Goodfellows ... you don’t want to take it for granted.”

Goodfellows was created by Lawrence Hager Sr., who owned by Owensboro Inquirer, and was championed by the Hager family and by the family’s Public Life Foundation and the Messenger-Inquirer. Robbins said Goodfellows “truly is remarkable.”

“What a blessing the Hagers saw fit to create an organization that would do all these things” for children, Robbins said. “What a legacy that has been.”

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellows clubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.

Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable.

