During its Thursday meeting, the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve the proposed general fund tax levy.
The tax will be 71 cents per $100 on real property and 71.5 cents per $100 on personal property, same as the 2021-22 rates. This rate is expected to generate $46.1 million, a $3.7M increase over the prior fiscal year.
Sara Harley, director of finance for DCPS, said the last increase the district had was the 2019-20 academic year.
“The rates for that year were 71.5 cents on both real and personal property,” she said. “Our real property tax rates for 2021-22 decreased from 2020-21.”
Harley said the real property tax rate for 2022-23 will be below the 2019-20 rate. The district sets the tax rates at the rate that will allow it to cover all of its budgeted expenditures, she said. This will also allow for the 3% raise within the district.
“Additional revenue (will be) generated by increases in property assessments ...,” she said.
A construction report was provided to board members with updates to several schools, including the new Daviess County Middle School.
As of Tuesday during the board’s luncheon, window installation is ongoing, along with finish painting in all areas of the building. Flooring installation has been completed in the majority of the building.
Work in the courtyard is ongoing, with installation of the sidewalks nearing completion, to be followed by the artificial turf installation.
According to the report, the next four weeks will see continued fit and finish work to complete the interior of the building.
During the Thursday meeting, the board approved Change Order No. 7 for the new school. From this, $5,250 will be allocated for five steel extension ladders for equipment platforms; $3,680 will go toward power for the 3D printer in the technology education lab and $26,680 will go to water and electricity to the football irrigation system.
The board also approved the adult meal price calculator. Part of that approval included changes in the prices for adult meals. The adult price for breakfast increased from $2.50 to $3, and the adult price for lunch decreased from $4.05 to $4.
