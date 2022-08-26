During its Thursday meeting, the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve the proposed general fund tax levy.

The tax will be 71 cents per $100 on real property and 71.5 cents per $100 on personal property, same as the 2021-22 rates. This rate is expected to generate $46.1 million, a $3.7M increase over the prior fiscal year.

