Daviess County Public Schools Student Service Coordinator Scott Taylor’s role in the school district is changing to a sole focus on diversity, equity and poverty effective next school year.

A lot of Taylor’s previous responsibilities have been shifted to the district’s newly-created director of support services for middle and high school students so that most of his time can be spent in his new capacity, which board chairman Dale Stewart said on Tuesday is “about 10 years overdue.”

The board discussed this title change Tuesday during its virtual luncheon and will vote on it at its 4:30 p.m. Thursday board meeting, also being broadcast virtually on the district’s YouTube channel.

Damon Fleming, DCPS director of student services, said even though the title change won’t be official until the summer, Taylor has already been working toward equity and diversity for students.

Taylor has been the district’s homeless liaison for students and their families for several years, and that will continue, along with the work he has been doing with the Western Academy that operates out of the H.L. Neblett Community Center, and an ACT prep course at the Center for students of color.

“I’m excited about this new title,” Taylor said. “We were already working some of these things, so I am just excited that Daviess County wants to say it out loud, and wants to be intentional about it.”

He added that some of his work will also be around bolstering the district’s workforce of minority educators to include individuals who are Black, Hispanic and Burmese. It’s important for students to see teachers “who look like them,” he said.

That may require “growing from within,” he said, referencing some DCPS teacher’s aides and assistants that he will be speaking to about careers in education.

This title and job description change is at no additional cost to the district, said Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for Human Services.

She also said in developing this new job description, she looked at five school districts, including Jefferson County, Hopkins County and Fayette County, and their parameters for similar positions.

“We tried to look at existing responsibilities (and) community needs, and this is the job description we developed,” she said.

Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said this new role within the district has been “a long time coming for us,” and that there are a lot of opportunities ahead, but that also means there’s a lot of work to be done.

“We are really looking forward to Mr. Taylor leading us in this area,” he said.

Board member Tom Payne said he would like to hear a report for Taylor in the future regarding the district’s state of equity and its plans, and all other board members agreed that would be beneficial.

