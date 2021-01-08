Daviess County Public Schools fifth-grade social studies teacher Diana Lyddane wanted to bring an expert author to her virtual classroom to motivate students and to help them learn more about the reading and writing processes.
Lyddane, a virtual teacher at Audubon Elementary School, connected with Jennifer Nielsen, a New York Times bestselling author, on Twitter.
Nielsen is known for her books “False Prince,” the “Traitor’s Game” series, “A Night Divided” and “Words on Fire.”
Lyddane began posting her students’ work and engagement with Nielsen’s books, and through that initial interaction in 2017, Google Meets were organized in 2018.
So Lyddane asked Nielsen if she would be interested in another Google Meet.
Nielsen was interested in engaging Lyddane’s students in history and helping them learn to love historical research, Lyddane said.
She and Nielsen agreed to co-teach virtual lessons this week, one on Thursday, and one Friday, Jan. 8, about helping kids understand how geography impacted the outcome of the American Revolution.
“Cause and effect relationships are key to fifth-grade standards, and understanding historical context,” Lyddane said.
She hopes the lessons will help to develop, or deepen, her students’ love of historical thinking or history in general. She wants her students to learn how one event can have multiplying effects in life.
In the American Revolution battles, she said, the Continental Army used geography to their advantage, while the British only had published maps to use. While the British had a larger army, they still lost the war.
“I want my kids to understand that strategy and an understanding of how to use geography can be a benefit to people,” she said. “I hope they carry these connections from this lesson to westward expansion, the Civil War, and into present-day history and civics.”
Also, she said, she hopes these lessons help “open up a world they may never be able to experience.”
Books can do that, she said, and she’s hoping these lessons will help some of the “reluctant readers” want to read more.
“(Nielsen) can bring history to life and she can bring many other stories they may never experience to life, and if she can, then many other authors can,” Lyddane said. “Every choice I make in my class, every visitor I invite, is for the benefit of my kids. I want them to learn more, love learning more and want more.
“I believe having Jennifer Nielsen share her expertise of history and historical battles will encourage my kids to love history and to read her books and more. I am beginning a voluntary book club that will meet during my lunch once a week. One of our books will be “A Night Divided” by Jennifer Nielsen so I hope this sparks a reading revelation in my class. Though I teach social studies, reading is another passion of mine and reading is key to understanding history.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
