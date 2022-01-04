While COVID-19 cases are rising in the region and the threat of the omicron variant is looming larger, Daviess County Public Schools is moving forward with its mask-optional policy for all students when they return from winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The school system announced at the end of November that it would be removing its mask mandate for middle and high school students when they returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Elementary students continued with the universal masking mandate until all students return from winter break to begin the spring semester.
At that time, district officials cited the FDA and CDC approving the availability of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, a vaccine that has been available for adults and children age 12 and older for several months, as reasoning behind this decision.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the ultimate protection against the virus is the vaccine. The district has and will continue to promote that mitigation effort to all students, their families, its staff and the community.
However, he holds deference to the choice of an individual to be vaccinated and to mask, he said.
“Each individual has a responsibility to make those choices based on what they feel is best for themselves and their family, and I respect that,” he said.
Robbins said that data gathered within the district has indicated that cloth masks alone haven’t had the impact of vaccines as a mitigation effort. The school system was able to track district cases when middle and high school students went to a mask-optional policy and elementary schools had mask mandates from the end of November to winter break.
“When I looked at the totality of cases in that three-week period, we saw very little difference,” he said.
That information indicated a lot about the quality of masks being worn by students and how they are wearing them, Robbins said.
He also said outside of health care facilities, there are few places in the community that require masks.
“The average student is in school 20-25% of their time in a week, and they are spending 70-75% of their time outside the school and in the community, where those masking norms aren’t there,” he said.
Still, the district is continuing to monitor case load in the community, and Robbins said reinstating the masking mandate is never off the table. At this time, the school system, like many others in the area, is in a “wait and see” mode and won’t know the impact of quarantines and student and staff absences until they all return this week.
Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools will continue mask mandates for the foreseeable future, with officials from each system stating that they want to see the outcome of the rise in cases following the holiday break.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said that at the start of this school year the district’s primary mission was to keep kids in classrooms as much as it can. That mission continues.
“We have to ready all of our school communities that this could be a bumpy ride in January and February,” he said. “We are hearing that from all the experts. We know that omicron is very contagious, but, thankfully, not as serious in most cases as the other variants we have experienced.”
He said plans are to monitor student and staff attendance, and that mid-to-late in the week, decisions will be made regarding quarantine protocols. He, too, said school officials are paying particular attention to how effective cloth masks are against omicron.
“We will make decisions based on scientific guidance from there,” in regards to whether or not to keep a mask mandate in place, he said.
Owensboro Catholic Schools Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said officials in the district will be meeting later this week to discuss the best options moving forward regarding masking, but it has always been a plan to do whatever it takes to maintain in-person learning for students.
He said there is always a concern for students and teachers, especially with an ever-changing virus, “but at this time the evidence appears that most symptoms (of omicron) are more on the mild side.”
He also said that hopefully by now everyone who wanted to be vaccinated has had the chance to do so.
“We are going to utilize Test to Stay and monitor closely all students and teachers as we return to class,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.