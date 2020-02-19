DCPS to create own police force

Daviess County Public Schools’ officials announced Tuesday they would be unrolling a new student safety initiative that includes creating the district’s own police department.
Under the Kids First Safety First initiative, DCPS will transition from its current school resource officer model to a special law enforcement officer model that will include hiring five police officers that will operate within the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.
DCPS currently has two SROs that are based at Apollo and Daviess County high schools. In the new SLEO model, they will hire five officers who will be certified under the Kentucky Police Officers Professional Standards and who will have full powers of arrest and full authority to investigate any criminal activity that occurs on school property.
Sixteen other school districts across Kentucky have moved to the SLEO model, including Fayette County, Clark County and McCracken County schools.
Damon Fleming, DCPS director of student services, said for the past few years the district has been actively working with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, with whom they have a contract for the current two SROs, about how to expand the SRO program.
“What we are asking our board to do on Thursday night is create Daviess County Public Schools Police Department where we would have special law enforcement officers assigned to our schools,” Fleming said. “We would have a total of five — one stationed at Apollo High School, one at Daviess County High School. Then we would have one assigned to each of our middle schools, and those officers will go into our elementary schools and work our children and be visible and do programming for our elementary students to build that relationship and mentor our children.”
Fleming said this decision “in no way severs our ties with any of our local law enforcement agencies.”
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Barry Smith said “it’s paramount” that the public understands that the agency will continue to be supportive of the school system “in all ways necessary to keep everyone safe daily and in the event of an emergency.”
This includes remaining a primary agency for emergency response and the continuation of active shooter training for all personnel, Smith said.
Smith said this new SLEO program means the community will gain four additional officers.
“If we have an issue at one of the schools, or they do and need our assistance, we have more people there that are going to help us and vice versa,” Smith said. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said that while providing a safe and secure atmosphere for students and staff is priceless, stakeholders will be happy to know that the school system will be able to make these changes without a tax increase.
“We are able to fund this 100% within our current budget,” Robbins said. “We are very proud of doing that. That’s one of the hallmarks we had established upon moving forward with this plan.”
The district’s current contract with the sheriff’s office is $90,000 for the two SROs, and those funds will go toward the cost of the new SLEO model, which will cost the district $185,000 for five police officers. There will be some initial start-up costs related to equipment and vehicles for the officers, but Fleming said he was unsure what those costs would be as the district would need to bid for those items.
Robbins said the district also has some upcoming revenue streams due to new legislation with Medicaid billing that will allow the district to bill for services it already provides students. The district has also applied for grants and will continue to apply for grants in the future that it hopes will help with this initiative.
Another piece of the Kids First Safety First initiative involves multitiered levels of support for ensuring student psychological needs are being met. This includes, but is not limited to, several programs that are already in place and on-going within the district, such as the district providing trauma-informed training for all DCPS schools, the district social worker as well as four DCPS trainers in Mental Health First Aid.
Psychological health and physical safety are each pieces of a puzzle, Robbins said.
“If we don’t deal with the mental health side of the safety problem, we’ve only done it halfway,” he said. “So what you see clearly before you today is how these parts and pieces work together.”
The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education will meet 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway, at which point they will be asked to consider two items to further the new SLEO program. The first item is a resolution that allows the district to file an application with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council to create the new police agency, and the second item will be the creation of the positions for the officers.
